Cipriani Dolci will open in Fashion Avenue this month…

It’s already one of the UAE’s most popular Italian restaurants, with branches in DIFC and Yas Island, Abu Dhabi. Now, Cipriani is expanding its portfolio into The Dubai Mall, launching an exclusively sweet set-up in Fashion Avenue, called Cipriani Dolci.

A luxurious take on the Italian Pasticceria, guests can expect decadent favourites from torta di cioccolato, vanilla meringue cake, ice cream freshly whipped to order, lemon tart, tiramisu and more.

More than just desserts though, the spot will also serve savoury plates including baked tagliolini, scampi alla carlina, seppioline in tecia and carpaccio. A classic “vetrina” will display a selection of tramezzini, focaccia, bomboloni, cannoli and other traditional Italian mono pastries.

Breakfast at Cipriani Dolci is set to offer a selection of eggs, crepes, and freshly baked goods paired with smoothies and juices. Retail items will also be available, including the full range of fine Cipriani food products such as Cacao by Cipriani artisanal chocolate.

“I am excited to open the doors of our newest Cipriani Dolci in the elegant Dubai Mall and keep serving loyal and new guests in this dynamic world leading city,” explains Giuseppe Cipriani, CEO of Cipriani.

Since 1931, four generations of the Italian Cipriani family have grown a single restaurant into a renowned hospitality brand all over the world. This opening marks the third venue in the UAE, 90 years after Giuseppe Cipriani founded the legendary Harry’s Bar in Venice Italy.

Cipriani Dolci, Fashion Avenue, The Dubai Mall, opening April 2021. @ciprianidolci