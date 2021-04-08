Book with confidence for your next trip…

Global travel is a complicated act these days, and it’s difficult to book with confidence with rules changing on a daily basis. Emirates Airline offers two options for those who can’t make their flight: Rebook to a new date or request a refund.

Got a flight that you need to change? You now have longer validity on your Emirates Airline ticket. Emirates announced an update to its ticket policy, making the validity more generous for those who can’t fly on their scheduled dates.

Emirates customers who have a ticket issued before September 30, 2020 for travel before December 31, 2021, can now rebook to travel anytime within 36 months, which is an extension of 12 months from the previous policy.

Anyone holding tickets issued after October 1, 2020 for travel before December 31, 2021 can now utilise their tickets anytime within 24 months. Additionally, ticket fees will be waived and vouchers or unused portions of Emirates tickets can now be refunded without penalty.

To change your booking, you’ll need to give Emirate a call. If you booked your flights directly with them then your ticket validity will be extended automatically. Or if you booked through an agent, get in touch with them to extend your validity from 24 to 36 months.

If you need a refund instead, there’s a form that you can fill in where you’ll choose whether you’d like the money back in your account or as credit towards another flight.

You can request a refund even if your flight hasn’t been cancelled. However, a change fee and/or a difference in fare may apply if you choose to change the date or destination of your booking.

For all the details on tickets, validity and bookings, read Emirates latest travel policy here.

