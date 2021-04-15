Love, charity and hummus…

We’re always down for lending a helping hand, especially during the Holy Month.

But the ‘Hummus for Hope’ initiative might be the clearest example of double-dip win-win charitable behaviour we’ve ever seen.

It’s a campaign collaboration between Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort and the Make A Wish Foundation. But how does it work, how does a love of chickpea translate into support for little chickadees?

Spreading the love this Ramadan

As a lover of hummus (and mankind) your role is fairly simple.

Head along to Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort’s Levantine restaurant, Tean — which also happens to be one of the city’s finest Middle Eastern eateries, and one in possession of mesmeric Saadiyat shoreline views.

There the proceeds of every plate of hummus ordered a la carte will be added to a gift fund, which at the end of Ramadan will be donated to the Make a Wish Foundation in full.

Whilst it’s true that making a difference, on however small a scale, should be its own reward. Getting to enjoy a bowl of creamy, moreish, yummy hummus is a nice little bonus.

Suhoor

If you’re fasting you can still join in on this act of hummus kindness.

Tean offers a four-course iftar (Dhs198), but for suhoor there are both set menu (Dhs248) and a la carte options.

Making a real difference in children’s lives

If you’re already aware of the work of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, it’s possible to summarise their beautiful mission, in one simple line: “To grant wishes to enrich the lives of children with critical illnesses”.

We’re not crying. You are.

Talking about the dip-initiative, Mr. Hani Al Zubaidi Make-A-Wish Foundation UAE – CEO said: “We are proud to continue support from our partnership at Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort during the Holy Month of Ramadan to be able to grant the wishes of children across the UAE.

Jumeirah at Saadiyat Island Resort. Tel: (02) 8114342. jumeirah.com

Images: Provided