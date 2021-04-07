Our latest What’s On the Menu takes us to this stunning new Lebanese-Mediterranean restaurant…

We’re inviting a selection of our favourite foodie followers on an exclusive preview dinner, at the soon-to-open Abu Dhabi waterfront dining jewel, Mazaj Bab Al Bahr.

Taking place on Wednesday April 14, from 7pm to 9.30pm, this special edition of What’s On the Menu will lift the curtains on Fairmont Bab Al Bahr’s handsome new Lebanese-Mediterranean restaurant.

The venue replaces Maison Beirut, bringing a new, deeply sophisticated restaurant with expansive, sheltered outdoor seating.

How to secure your seat at the table

You’re just two simple steps away from a chance at being one of the lucky 10 What’s On the Menu: Mazaj Bab Al Bahr guests (with a ‘plus one’).

Make sure you’re following the restaurant (and us) on Instagram. You can find them at @mazajbabalbahr.

RSVP by April 11 with your name, contact details and Instagram handle to WhatsOnEvents@motivate.ae

On the Menu

This restaurant specialises in dishing up delicacies from the library of Lebanese-Mediterranean cuisine, prepared with care and flame-grilled with flair. Signature dishes will include kebabs, manakish, kunaffa, baklava and an abundance of aromatic hot and cold mezzeh.

On Mazaj

Redevelopment plans have placed an important focus on the alfresco section of the restaurant. The beach garden area has space for 149 guests, in a chic wood-framed network of cabana-like structures. Expect comfortable low-set seating, atmospheric lighting and panoramic views of the sky.

The restaurant’s celebration of refined traditional craftsmanship, quite literally begins at the door — the main entrance is framed by an ornate 3.3 metre high, three-century-old gateway. The impressive antique theme continues throughout the interior, amounting to a substantial gallery of objet d’art from the golden age of artisanal craft.

Other design features visible in the renders, show off a clever interplay of arch-work, splashes of colour in contrast with blocks of white, alongside strategically placed botanical elements.

The privileged location of the restaurant means that the beach garden area will feature Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque views across the soothing waterways of Khor Al Maqtaa.

Fairmont Bab Al Bahr, Khor Al Maqta, daily 8am to 1am, @mazajbabalbahr

Images: Provided