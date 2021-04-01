A groom’s wedding plans are disrupted when a small army of well-trained criminals, led by Laszlo Antonov, hijack the Eurostar deep beneath the English Channel. Starring: Sam Heughan, Ruby Rose, Andy Serkis

Genre: Action (15+)

Way Down (The Vault)

Thom, a genius engineering graduate is interested in the Bank of Spain’s safe. The Bank building is more than 100 years old, with no building blueprints available and a security system that includes an underground river that will flood the safe room if their walls are breached. As soon as Thom learns that a legendary lost treasure is going to be held at the bank’s safe for just 10 days, he devises a detailed plan with charismatic art dealer Walter Cunningham to break in. They will only have 105 minutes to do so, while the bank’s staff is distracted watching the 2010 Football World Cup final match, played by Spain’s national football team and broadcast on a giant screen coincidentally placed just in front of the Bank of Spain building.

Starring: Famke Janssen, Freddie Highmore, Astrid Bergès-Frisbey

Genre: Action, Adventure, Thriller (PG13)

Women

A small-town detective investigates a Sociology professor when a mutilated body is found and women have gone missing from his class.

Starring: Anna Marie Dobbins, Anna Maiche, Kylie Delre

Genre: Crime, Drama, Thriller (PG15)

Bennett’s War

Marshall Bennett is a young soldier with the Army Motorcycle Unit who survives an IED explosion in combat and is sent back to the U.S with a broken back and leg. When he gets home to his family, he discovers that his dad is behind in the mortgage and may lose the farm. Against all odds, Marshall pledges to help his family by the only means he knows how – to get back on his bike and do what he does best.

Starring: Michael Roark, Ali Afshar, Allison Paige

Genre: Action (PG15)

Wander

After getting hired to probe a suspicious death in the small town of Wander, a mentally unstable private investigator becomes convinced the case is linked to the same ‘conspiracy cover up’ that caused the death of his daughter.

Starring: Aaron Eckhart, Tommy Lee Jones, Katheryn Winnick

Genre: Thriller (PG15)

Dreamcatcher

Dylan, known to his fans as DJ Dreamcatcher, is on the brink of global stardom. Everything changes the night of Cataclysm, an underground music festival, where two estranged sisters and their friends meet Dylan. After a drug-fueled gruesome event, things begin to spiral into a 48-hour whirlwind of violence and mayhem.

Starring: Niki Koss, Zachary Gordon, Travis Burns

Genre: Horror, Mystery, Thriller (15+)

Stand By Me Doraemon 2

Nobita finds a teddy bear hand-sewn by his beloved grandma. The memories trigger a torrent of tears for Nobita, who asks Doraemon if they can use the time machine to visit the past.

Starring: Md. Muijul Hoque Azad, Bakarhythm, Shihoko Hagino

Genre: Animation, Biography, Comedy (G)

