If you’re a true Dubai foodie, you’re probably already aware of the modern hawker-style gastronomy of 24th St.

It’s a little dining gem found on the 24th floor of the Dusit Thani Dubai, with inspiring views of Downtown spires and the always-handsome Burj Khalifa. Inside a corral of individual kitchens conspire to create a collection of highly Instagrammable cuisine from Korea, China, Singapore, Japan, India, Italy and the Middle East.

Excitingly, there’s now a brand new way of exploring this culinary collective. The World Street Food menu is a multi-stop taste tour, that puts you in control of which passport stamps land on your palate.

For Ramadan, there’s a special Iftar buffet available daily from sunset until 8.30pm, and from just Dhs149 per person for Dusit Gold members, it represents strong value. 24th St. invites you to break your fast with an all-star line-up of traditional Arabian delicacies complemented by the highlights of international cuisine.

Throughout the week a la carte options are available from 9pm to 11.30pm, and there’s a Friday lunch buffet served from 12.30pm to 4pm

But before you visit, just to build up a bit of that pre-trip wanderlust, we’ve picked seven of the top, must-try dishes from the new menu. Happy travelling.

Salmon Avo-Noa Roll

When it comes to dinner, we’re all about maki-ing a scene, and this rich combo of sushi rice rolled with avocado, crunchy quinoa and topped with tangy salmon tartare, sounds soy up our Street.

Sea Bass Molee a la Gopalan

Jetting off to continental Asia now, we’re salivating at thought of pan-fried sea bass marinated with South Indian spices, served with authentic potato poriyal, Thai-inspired molee sauce, and crispy onions. For an extra little side dish of trivia, you’ll be happy to learn that this dish comes with locally sourced Kerala amaranth sprouts to support UAE agriculture #golocal.

World’s Best – Singapore Laksa Soup

Laksa has earned its spot in the Top 50 World Foods. And the 24th St. version of this spicy aromatic soup, with rice noodle, prawns, quail egg, tofu and coconut milk, is said to stand toe-to-toe with the best Singapore’s East Coast Road has to offer.

Seafood Risotto

For those craving something a little more **gestures in Italian** there’s no need to be Roman all over the place. 24th St. has got you covered with a Sardinian-style mixed seafood risotto, built on a bisque stock, elevated by juicy tomato, and given a full Lombardy send-off with fresh Parmigiano cheese.

Galbi Gangnam Style

A firm favourite of mothers, fathers, and gentlemen this Seoul food comes with a choice of plump chicken thigh or premium striploin, marinated in a genuine galbi sauce, they’re served with Korean street-style pancakes, grilled onion ringlets, tossed mushroom, baby carrots and milk poached garlic. Oppan Galbi Style.

Kung Fu Kung Pao from Sichuan

Chief flag-bearer for the central Mandarin umami army, Sichuan is responsible for an entire Chinese food dynasty. This dish is a subtle riff on the traditional Kung Pao stir-fried chicken dish made with peanuts, vegetables and chili peppers. This dish is also available in tofu and prawn varieties.

Kunafa Enough of You

This classic Arabian dish gets a special reimagining at 24th St. — served here with fresh mango compote, coconut crisp and, of course, delicately crumbled pistachio.

24th Floor, Dusit Thani Dubai, Trade Centre DIFC, Iftar 6pm to 8.30, a la carte seatings from 9pm. Tel: (04) 317 4515, WhatsApp (054) 990 8007, dusit.com

