Sponsored: The Vantage Terrace has a Dhs60 dessert buffet suhoor…

If you’re looking for an authentic, memorable destination for the family this Ramadan, with a full day’s worth of activities, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates should be firmly on your radar.

Located in the heart of the city, this hotel is offering diverse culinary hues, breathtaking skyline views, and lots of fun stuff next door (in MOE) to do.

There’s a special iftar deal at Besh Turkish Kitchen

Besh’s city-famous iftar takes the form of an abundant international buffet, offering the diverse highlights of global gastronomy alongside modern interpretations of Turkish classics. Yours to plate as you see fit, are an assortment of deliberately light, nutritious mezze, prime grills, salads, pides, and a connoisseur’s collection of sweet traditional treats. Taking place after sunset, the standard price is Dhs175 (kids Dhs90), but for the early bird series of iftars between April 13 to 18, it’s only Dhs135. beshdubai.com

The Dhs60 dessert buffet Suhoor, has another huge adVantage

There’s a full à la carte selection of regional delicacies available at Vantage Terrace (served 9pm to 1am), in addition to the tantalising prospect of their Dhs60 unlimited dessert buffet (9pm to 11pm), and a collection of shisha flavours. But what really makes this experience that little bit more special, is the panoramic views from alfresco terrace, stretching across Dubai’s iconic skyline, all the way to the Burj Khalifa.

You can stay a little longer

If you’re looking for something with a more laidback pace, a whole sunrise to sunset at leisure, Sheraton Mall of the Emirates is also currently offering a Ramadan stay package. This limited-time offer, includes your centrally located stay, gorgeous sea and city skyline views, a world of retail and entertainment on your doorstep, in addition to the resort’s grand iftar and suhoor spreads. Perfect for both leisure and business travellers. Prices start at Dhs500 for single rooms, Dhs650.

Sheraton Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Iftar (from sunset) and suhoor (from 9pm) available throughout Ramadan. Book now on: (04) 377 2000, marriott.com

Images: Provided