It’s a great delivery option for a loved one, too…

After breaking your fast with dates, these treats will end your iftar on an even sweeter note.

From cookies to smash cakes and much more, here are some sweet treats you must indulge in this Ramadan.

Here are 13 places dishing out sweet treats for you to try.

Abela

Spoil your loved ones with these dessert jars from Abela. The desserts are a creation with a local UAE Based pastry shop known as ‘Flour Girl’ owned by Farah Hassan, a professional pastry chef and culinary inventor. You can indulge in flavours such as rice pudding, pancake cake, tiramisu, Halawet El Jebn cheesecake, blueberry cheesecake, chocolate biscuit cake and more for just Dhs15 for one jar. They even offer date boxes with prices starting from Dhs45.

Order online on abelaonline.com

Angelina

Parisian café, Angelina has a sublime selection of homemade desserts which are available at Dubai Mall. Dine-in or take it home with you to share with the family. They even have Ramadan hampers you can pick up or gift to a loved one.

Angelina, Dubai Mall, Downtown Dubai, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 442 8814 @angelinaparisae

Bosporus

Not really a dessert, but one for the milkshake fans. This thick shake comes with pistachios and the ultimate Arabic sweet – the Baklava. The shake is topped with with a generous scoop of Turkish ice cream and a piece of the rich, syrupy piece of Baklava. Get a snap for the ‘Gram before you dig in. Yum!

Available at branches across Dubai.

Ferns N Petals

The online gifting portal has a number of sweet treats that great to indulge in during Ramadan. The platform boasts Ramadan themed cupcakes, cakes, a baklava box, biscuit trays, hampers packed with goodies and more.

Order online on fnp.ae

La Fabbrica Italiana

Love Tiramisu? Taste the original recipe from La Fabbrica Italiana Dessert this Ramadan. The tiramisu platter comes in two sizes and each holds 20 servings. The mini platter will cost you Dhs140 and the La Festa platter, Dhs200.

All orders must be placed 24 hours in advance must be picked up only (open daily from 1pm to 1am)

La Fabbrica Italiana, Wasl 51, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 547 0719. @la_fabbrica_italiana

Lebanese Roaster

For fans of Arabic sweets, head to Lebanese Roaster, the country’s oldest and most authentic Lebanese dessert brand, where trays packed with Arabic treats await. Available to purchase in stores.

Al Kawakeb Building, DIFC, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 350 9494. lebaneseroaster.com

Les Gastronomes

Dubai’s one-stop-shop for all things gourmet, Les Gastronomes has three unique dessert platters with mochis, macarons, choux, tarts and so much more. All you’re for under Dhs200.

Order online on lesgastronomes.ae

Lotsa! Lazy Cake

Lotsa! Lazy Cake has introduced four limited-edition Ramadan inspired flavours to its existing roster. Additionally, there’s a specially designed Ramadan sleeve complete with gold traditional Arabic patterns. The box holds 36 slices of chocolate and biscuit delights priced at Dhs150.

Order online on cloudrestaurants.com/lotsalazycake

Marks & Spencer’s

Marks & Spencer has launched a new selection of premium hampers including, for the first time ever, Arabic sweets such as dates which can be delivered right to your (or your loved one’s) door. The Belgian gift bag for Dhs199 is packed with Belgian chocolate while a M&S selection basket (small) for Dhs299 includes dates, cookies, baklava and more. Love biscuits with your tea? Opt for the tea time gift box for Dhs149 which includes cookies, teacakes, an assorted biscuit collection and more.

Available through the M&S Food application as well as at Marks & Spencer stores.

Mister Baker

Homegrown cake shop Mister Baker has launched a selection of cakes, dessert bowls and milk cakes for the holy month. There’s the signature date cake with two local flavours – dates and pistachio, dessert bowls like saffron pistachio, tiramisu and mixed berries and vanilla trifle, milk cakes in a number of flavours and more.

Available to purchase at the bakery or for delivery on ChatFood

Parlour Boutique

Parlour Boutique has a number of delicious sweet treats for you to pick from. The fun ‘chocolate break me cake’ (pictured) is a chocolate shell that hides a dark chocolate sponge, dulce whipped ganache, hazelnut milk chocolate. The pull me cake comes in two flavours, saffron and pistachio and there are mini pull me cakes, too. Bougatsa pudding, umm ali and pumpkin aseeda is also available.

Available for delivery and pick up (advance booking needed). Order online here.

Sugargram

Everyone’s favourite bite-sized cupcakes is offering delish Ramadan flavours in their Ramadan themed boxes during the holy month. Their yummy cookies come in a Ramadan themed box too and to spoil us further, they are even megacakes.

Order online via ChatFood

Tania’s Teahouse

Tania’s Teahouse has created a number of special treats to mark Ramadan including vegan date cookies, kanafeh bites, dipped dates on sticks, a Ramadan smash heart, cookies and more. For tea fans, there’s a number of Ramadan gift boxes you can purchase to treat yourself. You can even create your own box filled with a number of treats.

Available to purchase at the cafe or for delivery on ChatFood

