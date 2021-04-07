Sponsored: There’s also a great option for those who prefer to break their fast at home…

If you’re looking for a safe and memorable way to begin your family iftar experiences this Ramadan, you won’t have to search too hard to find it.

The JW Marriott Marquis Dubai is a dramatic feature of Business Bay’s iconic skyline and appropriately for that neighbourhood, it just so happens to be the world’s tallest Five-Star hotel.

Also known as ‘The Destination of Exceptional Taste’, it’s a property that also reaches the dizzying heights of refined design and understated luxury. Just another reason then, why it makes an excellent choice for those seeking out a suitable stage for this most special time of the year.

Award-winning Kitchen6, is proposing an international journey to break your fast, travelling through six gastronomic hubs, live-cooking stations and a team of chefs skilled in world cuisine.

The iftar is priced at just Dhs215 and can be booked by calling (04) 414 3000.

There’s also a waterfront suhoor available at Bridgewater restaurant, furnished with stunning Canal views, alfresco dining opportunities, and a connoisseur’s collection of shisha varieties. Enjoy all the aromatic flavours of a traditional Ramadan suhoor menu, on an a la carte basis.

Iftar at home

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai also understands that there will be those that don’t wish to venture out at the moment. Which is why they’re offering an iftar at home experience, to collect and enjoy in the comfort and safety of your own home.

La Farine Café & Bakery’s take-away packages have been curated by the restaurant’s top chefs and include an assortment of traditional hot and cold mezzes, kebabs and so much more. Enjoy specialities such as babaganoush; avocado fattoush salad; truffle cheese rokakat; kunafa shrimps; spiced meatballs; a huge mixed grill selection of lamb, chicken, seafood and vegetables; smoked lamb ouzi; and a thrilling range of sweet treats.

The boxes start at Dhs795 which is good for seven people, making it incredibly good value, as well as being of that hallmark JW Marriott quality.

To order your take away iftar now, head online and fill out the order from.

JW Marriott Marquis Dubai, Business Bay, Kitchen6 iftar is served from sunset daily during Ramadan and priced at Dhs215, iftar orders from Farine must be reserved 48 hours in advance, and start at Dhs795 for seven people. Tel: (04) 414 3000, marriott.com

Images: Provided