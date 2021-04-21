Add a dose of culture to your Ramadan celebrations…

While iftar may be synonymous with Ramadan, there’s still plenty you can do around the city that doesn’t include indulging in food.

One way to celebrate Ramadan is by heading to Alserkal Avenue every Wednesday and enjoying a unique and avenue-curated programme centred around mindfulness, giving and community care. It begins today, April 21 and will be held every Wednesday until May 5.

After sunset, the avenue comes alive with tours of the galleries, contemporary interpretations of traditional cuisine, storytelling, and cultural experiences that embrace sustainability, balance, and neighbourliness through collaborations with the Alserkal Avenue community and beyond.

The programme is curated in such a way that it forces those who attend to take it slow, be grounded and be kinder to themselves and each other – all in the spirit of Ramadan.

So, what can you expect?

From 6.15pm until 9.30pm a zero-waste iftar takes place at Kave where Chef Halawa has created a Palestinian food spread with authentic dishes from his hometown. It runs every Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday from 14 April to 8 May. Limited spots are available.

On April 21, What’s On award-winning Wild and the Moon will be hosting a talk on the benefits of sustainable farming and mindful consumerism. The conversation will be held between the founder of Wild and the Moon, Emma Sawko and Mohamed Chehimi from Organic Souk.

After the enlightening chat, head to the Avenue’s Main Lane where you can pick up fresh produce from local farmers in the UAE. RSVP to the event via rsvp@alserkal.online

For wellness seekers, on April 21 there’s a complimentary meditation session with Shimis taking place at The Yard. It runs from 7.15pm to 8pm. Register via shimis.com.

Cultural seekers, there’s plenty for you to do and see. Take a slow tour of the participating galleries or catch an outdoor screening of ‘The Man Who Sold His Skin’ by Cinema Akil.

For an immersive experience, head to The Third Line. You can immerse yourself in the sonic magic of Yasiin Bey’s latest album which features the visual works by contemporary artists Ala Ebtekar, Anuar Khalifi, Laleh Khorramian, Nima Nabavi, and Bey himself. The audio-visual experience lasts 28 minutes.

Check out the full programme on alserkal.online

Images: Alserkal Avenue