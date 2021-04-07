“You don’t get that much fun when you’re an adult, do you? The most fun we get is revolving doors…”

British comic royalty will be arriving in the capital this July 16, Michael McIntyre is scheduled to be the first comedian to hold court at the still box-fresh Etihad Arena on Yas Island, marking a formal return to live events in Abu Dhabi.

Tickets to see McIntyre firing off his award-winning witty one-liners and hilarious observational anecdotes are available now from etihadarena.ae starting at a very reasonable, Dhs195.

As you may expect, to ensure that this LOL riot is a safe affair, a Negative PCR COVID-19 test result valid no more than 48hrs prior to the event will be required.

He’s been next door in neighbouring Dubai a few times now, but An Evening with Michael McIntyre will be the famously ‘posh’ stand-up’s first time in Abu Dhabi, and we’re pretty sure he’ll fit right in.

McIntyre has flexed his funny muscles in writing, on panel shows, as an MC, presenter, and comic historian but it’s his sell-out stand-up tours that he’s probably most fondly recognised for.

This show will feature support in the form of another Brit comedy legend, Paul Tonkinson and is set to feature McIntyre’s ‘greatest hits’. Expect side-splitting skits, sketches and meandering rage-peppered rants about the trivialities of modern living.

Speaking about the event, Michael said: “I can’t wait to perform my Greatest Hits show at the Etihad Arena, Yas Island in July. This will be my first time in Abu Dhabi & I am excited to be the first performer announced to play this venue!”

We’d strongly advise getting in there quick, because tickets will sell out FAST.

The event will be held at Etihad Arena, Yas Island on July 16. Tickets available now from etihadarena.ae, priced from Dhs195.

Images: