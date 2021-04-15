Book a Ramadan staycation with your pet…

Looking for an inter-emirate getaway? Umm Al Quwain is less than an hour from Dubai and is home to the fairly new Vida Beach Resort, a pet-friendly hotel based on the beach of the idyllic emirate.

In the spirit of Ramadan Vida Beach Resort has dropped its prices, so residents looking for a quick break can enjoy a relaxing trip for less. The resort has 135 rooms and suites four food and beverage outlets to keep you busy during your stay.

The interiors are fresh and inviting, bedrooms are complete with inked wallpaper emulating the ocean through the window, the lobby is bright and spacious, and the pool bar is prepped ready to serve up anything your heart desires.

Origins, a restaurant Vida fans will know from Emirates Hills, offers indoor and outdoor seating, as well as a contemporary menu for breakfast, lunch and dinner. SoCal, the chic Californian rooftop lounge, is due to open in April, offering the perfect sunset view.

While the weather is still mild, make the most of catching up on your reading under a parasol at the beach. Or, enjoy a swim in the stunning infinity pool which overlooks the Arabian Gulf.

Pets are welcome at Vida Beach Resort, in specific pet-friendly rooms at the resort. As long as they’re well-behaved and under 10 kilograms, you’re free to bring your furry friend along on your staycation too.

Room rates are reduced for the month of Ramadan, starting at Dhs425 per room per night. Weekends are a little pricier, with rates for Friday night coming in at Dhs575.

Vida Beach Resort, Umm Al Quwain, from Dhs425. vidahotels.com