To celebrate, nurture and support UAE artisans…

Following the launch of the new arts and heritage centre, Bait Mohammed bin Khalifa last week — yesterday, UAE culture received another bright feather in its chapeau, with the inauguration of the House of Artisans at Qasr Al Hosn.

His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan cut the metaphorical ribbon on this new stage for traditional UAE crafts. A launch event that also introduced an Abu Dhabi Crafts online platform, and the official Abu Dhabi Register of Artisans.

خالد بن محمد بن زايد يفتتح بيت الحرفيين في الحصن للاحتفاء بالحرفيين المحليين وتكريم مساهماتهم، وحماية التراث غير المادي لأبوظبي والحفاظ على الحرف والممارسات التقليدية كجزء مهم من الهوية الإماراتية. pic.twitter.com/8aSYjoQltC — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) April 12, 2021

The concept for House of Artisans, came from the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi’s (DCT) prime directive, of safeguarding and shining a potlight on, the rich history and heritage of Abu Dhabi and the wider region. It’s a project intended to inspire, cultivate and exhibit the modern practitioners of the UAE’s ancient artisanal activities.

What’s On at House of Artisans

Visitors to this new space at Qasr Al Hosn will be able to learn about a diverse range of UAE handicrafts through engaging exhibits and examples of contemporary flair.

The venue will also run a series of workshops that will give individuals the opportunity to try certain artisanal activities themselves. Maybe your’re an al-sadu (a traditional Emirati textile weaving artform) GOAT, but you’ve never picked up a loom before?

Or perhaps you’ll find you’re a dab hand at the elegant local form of decorative embroidery called talli? Or date palm weaving? Or maybe you’d like to see how these ancient practices have been given a modern renaissance by today’s talented artisans.

The answers are at House of Artisans.

Qasr Al Hosn, Sheikh Rashid Bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street, Al Hosn, Sat to Thu 10am to 7pm, Fri 2pm to 7pm, tickets Dhs30. Tel: (02) 697 6400, qasralhosn.platinumlist.net

Images: Abu Dhabi Media Office