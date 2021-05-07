Let’s make this weekend amazing…

We’re now heading full steam into the summer months, but just because things are hotting up, doesn’t mean you can’t do cool things. You should always be able to do cool things.

Thursday, May 20

Thank you, Annext

There are two separate smooth groove sessions at Annex on Thursday nights. And we’re all about those levels. Between 7pm and 11pm enjoy the slick sounds of Motown, soul and funk in the Lounge. And between 11pm and 4am up in the club, there’s an afrobeat and reggaeton vibe.

Annex, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, between 7pm and 4am. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @annexabudhabi

The gallery of gourmet

As part of The Galleria Al Maryah Island’s ‘Celebrate a World of Flavour’ festival, some of the mall’s finest casual eateries and gastro-cafes are putting down big discounts on dining. We’re taco-ing about shelling out less at Latin lunchery, Tortilla; money off at seafood joint, Off The Hook; nutritious dishes with discounts at Joga; paying less for Asian street food classics at Urban Wok; sushi savings at Kobashi; less to pay on local flavours at Levant eatery Al Areesh; and the bargains at Blaze Pizza, certainly take some topping.

Al Maryah Island, until June 5. A full list of participating restaurants can be found at thegalleria.ae

Friday, May 21

Beach, Brunch and wave breaking

Bab Al Qasr Hotel has just launched a cool new dining concept called ‘Splash the Brunch’. Taking place at Artisan Kitchen on Fridays between 1pm and 4pm, things proceed much as you’d expect at a five star hotel’s international buffet brunch. After the gastro-grazing however, guests will have the opportunity to get two-for-one prices on a range of water sports activities (like kayaking and SUP) and spa treatments. You don’t even have to do it on the same day. Wait there’s more. For just Dhs670, you get one night’s hotel stay, breakfast, Splash the Brunch, pool & beach access, early check-in, late check-out and free upgrade where available, for two people.

Bab Al Qasr Hotel, W Corniche Road, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs249 soft, Dhs349 house. Tel: (02) 205 3026, babalqasr.com

Cowboy antics

The 49er’s Steakhouse and Lounge ‘Outrageous Brunch’ takes place every Friday between 1pm and 4pm. It’s Dhs149 for the soft package, just Dhs199 for the house and you’ll get to enjoy a menu pumped full of flag-waving Americana. Think southern-fried wings, bruschetta, crispy nachos, chili cheese fries, fried chicken, Carolina chicken salad, and a sweet range of indulgent desserts.

Le Meridien, Tourist Club Area, brunch every Fri 1pm to 4pm, from Dhs149. Tel: (02) 645 8000, 49ers.ae

Grape expectations

The Tasting Class is bringing its popular Blind Tasting Challenge to Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island this weekend. Uncorking at the appropriately sophisticated Graphos Social Kitchen, those with a nose for the finer things in life will be able to pit their palate against six anonymous French grape varieties. In addition to your taste challenge glasses, discerning guests will be treated to a house cheese and charcuterie board from Graphos; a grape tasting class led by an expert from The Tasting Class; and some additional tasting paraphernalia. This Tour de France will tease tasters with examples from some of the chief grape-producing districts of the spiritual home of the vine. Build up a portfolio of clues from the taste, perfume and visual indicators and make your guess.

Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, May 21 4pm to 6pm, Dhs220. Book on thetastingclass.com, call (050) 918 6761

Saturday, May 22

Who ordered all the pies?

Abela, once exclusive caterers to high-end businesses in the UAE, is now offering online orders and home deliveries to private residences in Abu Dhabi City. And they’ve just beefed up their gourmet pie game. You can now get flaky pastry wrapped parcels of lamb and rosemary; chicken and mushroom; salmon and broccoli; steak and kidney; turkey and cranberry; quiche Lorraine; and vegetable all delivered, oven ready to your door. Orders over Dhs100 get free next day delivery (if you get your virtual basket past the checkout before 5pm).

Available now from abelaonline.com

Whose house? Cove’s house

The infectious tribal loops of Cove Beach Dubai’s popular deep house night have made their way to Abu Dhabi’s outpost. Garden of Cove will now take place at the Makers District location every Saturday, winding down your weekend with slick beats from veteran techno deck selectas such as DJ Angelo and DJ Eva.

Makers District, Al Reem Island, every Sat to 1pm to late, Dhs299 for a day bed, four hours of unlimited house bevs and 20 per cent discount on the food menu. Tel: (056) 398 7895, @covebeachabudhabi

Images: Provided/Getty