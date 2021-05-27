Bellissimo…

It’s almost time to celebrate all things Italiano as Italian National Day is just around the corner. On Wednesday June 2, BiCE Ristorante at Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, JBR will be offering a whopping 40 per cent off the entire menu.

You don’t need to be Italian to celebrate Festa della Repubblica, everyone it welcome at the renowned restaurant on June 2. Led by Head Chef Davide Gardini, the kitchen team will be preparing delicious classics with a modern twist.

Menu highlights include burrata, homemade ricotta and spinach tortellini in creamy truffle sauce, oven baked lamb rack and different types of pizzas. Of course, as a traditional Italian restaurant, you can’t leave without trying the tiramisu.

The beachside restaurant has an attractive dining room overlooking the pool at the Hilton Dubai Jumeirah. The elegant space makes for the perfect location to celebrate any occasion, especially Italian National Day.

From 7pm to 11.30pm on June 2, BiCE Ristorante will give all diners 40 per cent off their food and drinks. When you make your booking, be sure to mention Festa della Repubblica to redeem the discount off your bill on the day.

Can’t make it down that day? BiCE also has a great deal every Saturday, when families can indulge in an Italian sharing-style lunch priced at Dhs179 for two.

Dishes include pasta al pomodoro, classic Italian beef lasagna and oven baked sea bream filetto di orate, soaked in lemon-honey dressing with a side of roast potatoes. Plus, you’ll get a signature tiramisu with a strawberry ice cream and the fruit salad to end on a sweet note.

Bice Ristorante, Hilton Dubai Jumeirah, The Walk, JBR, daily 12.30pm to 3.30pm and 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 318 2520. hilton.com