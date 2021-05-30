Buddha Bar is certainly a legendary Dubai hotspot…

When it comes to Asian restaurants in Dubai, few have withstood the test of time quite like Buddha Bar. If you’ve been accquainted with the city for a while, you’ll know that it’s widely regarded as ‘the’ Asian hotspot to see and be seen at. Now, for the first time ever, Buddha Bar is doing brunch.

That’s right people, take your seat in the seriously chic restaurant, which can be found in the luxe Grosvenor House hotel in Dubai Marina, and enjoy endless rounds of that famous Pan-Asian food and unlimited house beverages. Plus, a DJ and live entertainment will be on hand to bring that party vibe all afternoon.

The ‘7th Heaven Brunch’ will kick off on Friday, June 4 and will run every Friday thereafter from 1pm to 4pm. It’s priced at Dhs450 for the soft beverages package, Dhs525 for the wine and beer package and Dhs625 for premium all-house inclusive bundle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Buddha-Bar Dubai (@buddhabardubai)

You might also like Brunch is back: 12 of the best brunches to book this weekend



So what’s on the menu? Asian cuisine is always better shared by everyone and you’ll get four food platters enjoy. Highlights include oyster with aji amarillo vinaigrette, lobster dumplings with a creamy chilli crab sauce and wok-fried Australian beef tenderloin with szechuan sauce.

Other Asian classics include sashimi, pan-fried duck pancakes with hoi sin sauce and egg fried rice with garlic and spring onion, paired with grilled marinated king prawns and mango salsa. Desserts include mango pudding, chocolate cake, fruits and mochi ice cream.

Vegetarians and vegans are catered to with dishes such as green papaya salad, roasted peppers, togarishi and crispy rice, vegetable dumplings with soy vinegar and sweet chilli sauce or vegetable spring rolls with a pineapple sauce.

The Buddha Bar restaurant (which is kind of like Dubai Marina’s answer to Zuma) is beautiful with rich Asian styling everywhere you look, from the red draped curtains to the printed upholstery and dramatic chandeliers. It’s got that glamorous and sophisticated feel that we sometimes miss in Dubai these days.

Buddha Bar, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Dubai, Fridays from June 4, 1pm to 4pm, Dhs450 soft, Dhs525 beer and wine, Dhs625 all-inclusive house. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. buddhabar-dubai.com

Images: Provided