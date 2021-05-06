Sponsored: Dip in the Dark will run daily until September 30…

As temperatures begin to rise and the promise of a heatwave starts to ring true, we’re thinking of the best ways to keep cool this summer. If you’re familiar with La Ville Hotel & Suites’ popular Dip in the Dark series, you’ll be pleased to know it’s making an anticipated return.

Taking place at Look Up Rooftop Bar, Dip in the Dark will run daily between 5pm and 10pm, between May 17 and September 30. You’re invited to enjoy late night swims in the temperature controlled pool, with great packages available too.

We thought the rooftop infinity pool looked great in the day, but once the sun goes down and the city lights up, the view is even better. Whether you’re planning your next date night, or just want to catch up with friends, this is the ideal spot.

Prices start from Dhs100 on weekdays (Sunday to Thursday), which includes Dhs50 back in food and beverage credit. Or on weekends (Fridays and Saturdays) the price is Dhs150 with Dhs100 back to spend on your bill. There’s also a premium package available for Dhs299.

There’s plenty of sharing dishes on the menu, with plates including Levantine tapas, fried chicken, pizzas, fries, hearty salads and a range of sandwiches. Balance your time between digging into delicious food and diving into the temperature controlled pool, and you have yourself a winning evening.

Look Up Rooftop Bar, La Ville Hotel & Suites, City Walk, daily 5pm to 10pm, Dhs100 weekdays, Dhs150 weekends, premium package Dhs299. Tel: (0)4 403 3111. livelaville.com/monthly-promo

Images: Provided