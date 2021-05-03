The concept is brought to you by the team behind Il Borro Tuscan Bistro and Alici…

In any list of long-standing fine-dining concepts, you’ll always find the name Il Borro Tuscan Bistro. The traditional Italian spot can do no wrong which is why we were thrilled when Orange Hospitality, the team behind the name, opened Italian seafood spot, Alici.

Now, only two years later, they’re back with a brand new concept, this time heading over the pond to France. Promising a glamorous Parisian experience, the new restaurant, Josette, will open its doors in DIFC’s ICD Brookfield Place, which is also home to The Arts Club and soon-to-open The Guild.

At Josette, you’ll find more than just fancy food, as the concept is the brainchild of London-based artist and interior designer, Luke Edward Hall. The talented creator conceived his idea around an imaginary character, inspired by designer, Yves Saint Laurent, and actress, Josette Day.

“We are working to create something exceptional and unexpected: a restaurant full of colour and imbued with a sense of playfulness, yet elegant and refined at the same time. It’s our take on the grand and historic brasseries of France, with nods to the romantic glamour of London and Paris in the 1920s and ’30s,” shared Luke Edward Hall.

Josette’s design is described as ‘a modern interpretation of Baroque architecture, combining high ceilings, an intriguing mix of furniture and bold-coloured fittings, creating a flamboyant atmosphere for diners’.

The menu will include reimagined classics such as cuisses de grenouilles, escargot, moules marinieres, foie gras and crepes. Fans of afternoon tea can also expect a first-of-its-kind experience when Josette opens in Q4 2021.

“Josette promises visitors an abundance of theatre, sumptuous interiors, exquisite food and a unique and eccentric experience,” reveals Ben McGregor, Investment Director of ICD Brookfield Place.

Stay tuned for further announcements as we know more…

Josette Dubai, ICD Brookfield Place, DIFC, opens Q4 2021. @josettedubai