Peter Rabbit 2: Rabbit on the Run

The lovable rogue is back. Bea, Thomas, and the rabbits have created a makeshift family, but despite his best efforts, Peter can’t seem to shake his mischievous reputation. Adventuring out of the garden, Peter finds himself in a world where his mischief is appreciated, but when his family risks everything to come looking for him, Peter must figure out what kind of bunny he wants to be.

Starring: James Corden, Domhnall Gleeson, Rose Byrne, David Oyelowo, Elizabeth Debicki

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G)

Wrath of Man

After a deadly ambush on one of its armored cars, Los Angeles-based Fortico Securities hires a mysterious new employee, Patrick Hill, who becomes known simply as “H.” As he learns the ropes from partner Bullet (Holt McCallany), H initially appears to be a quiet, keep-your-head down type simply there to do a job and earn a living. But when he and Bullet become the targets of an attempted robbery, H’s formidable skills are revealed. Not only is he an expert marksman who’s equally adept at hand-to-hand combat, but H is also fearless, ruthless and lethal.

Starring: Jason Statham, Josh Hartnett, Holt McCallany

Genre: Action, Thriller (PG15)

Great White

A fun-filled flight to a remote atoll turns into a nightmare for the passengers when their seaplane is destroyed in a freak accident and they are trapped on a raft, 100 miles from shore with man-eating sharks lurking beneath the surface.

Starring: Katrina Bowden, Aaron Jakubenko, Kimie Tsukakoshi

Genre: Horror, Thriller (PG15)

Seance

Camille Meadows is the new girl at the prestigious Edelvine Academy for Girls. Soon after her arrival, six girls invite her to join them in a late-night ritual, calling forth the spirit of a dead former student who reportedly haunts their halls. But before morning, one of the girls is dead, leaving the others wondering what they may have awakened.

Starring: Suki Waterhouse, Madisen Beaty, Inanna Sarkis, Ella-Rae Smith

Genre: Horror, Mystery (15+)

Dragon Rider

A dragon, an orphaned boy, and a mountain spirit work together as they trek through the Himalayas in search of the Rim of Heaven.

Starring: Freddie Highmore, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Felicity Jones

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G)

A costume for Nicolas

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Nicolás is a 10-year-old boy with Down syndrome. Every year, his mother made him a disguise. He was a monkey, a brave pirate, a dragon giant. Unfortunately, his mother dies and Nicolás goes to live with Mia and Tomás, his loving grandparents, and his cousin David, who suffers from nightmares.

Starring: Paty Cantú, Fran Fernández, Cristina Hernandez

Genre: Animation (G)

