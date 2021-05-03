Grab your sombrero and fiesta your way to one of these Cinco de Mayo celebrations…

Cinco de Mayo is an annual celebration observed on May 5 to mark the Mexican army’s victory over the French Empire at the Battle of Puebla in 1862. To celebrate the festival, Dubai restaurants are offering new limited-edition dishes, offers and more.

Here are nine places to celebrate Cinco de Mayo in Dubai

Dishtrict

This spot in Wasl 51 offers up some delicious Mexican cuisine perfect for you to celebrate Cinco de Mayo. The colourful and tasty fusion dishes set to transport you to Mexico include avocado, edamame and mango chaat; tahini nachos chaat; cheesy cheetos elote; lamb quesadilla and much more.

Dishtrict, Wasl 51, Dubai. Tel: (0)55 961 0966. @dishtrictdxb

Eggspectation

Tuck into a steaming pan of chicken or beef fajitas created by Chef Rohan at Eggspectation this Cinco de Mayo. The dish combines classic Mexican flavours, like bell peppers, onions, guacamole, and Pico de Gallo, all wrapped up in tortillas. The limited-edition dish cost Dhs69 and can be ordered at the restaurant from May 4 to 6.

Eggspectation, The Beach JBR, 7am to 9pm on weekdays and up to 10pm weekends, Tel:(0)4 430 7252. City Walk Dubai, open daily 7am to 8pm. Tel:(0)4 240 6877. @eggspectationuae

Zoco

ZOCO is celebrating the festival with an All-Day Fiesta on Friday, May 7 from 1pm to 6pm. The Latin American & Mexican hotspot is inviting guests to experience an afternoon feast featuring an array of authentic Mexican eats such as chicken pozole, chorizo and beans; cheese empanadas; shrimp quesadilla and those are just to start you off. For mains, there’s the much-loved chicken pastor tacos, Veracruzana fish and more. Prices start from Dhs150 for the soft package.

ZOCO Dubai, The Atrium, Al Habtoor City, Dubai, Dhs150 soft, Dhs250 house beverages. Tel: (04) 437 0044. zocodubai.com

Hotel Cartagen a

Hotel Cartagena has created a two-hour menu of free-flowing drinks and homemade quesadillas which are stuffed with a choice of chicken, beef or veggies. It takes place atop the JW Marriott Marquis with 360-degree views of the city on May 5 from 6.30pm to 8.30pm. It is priced at Dhs220 per person. Reserve your spot on 04 560 1799.

Hotel Cartagena, 72nd floor, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Dubai. May 5 6.30pm to 8.30pm, Dhs220. Tel: (0)50 119 7743. @hotelcartagenadxb

La Carnita

Running from 6pm until late on May 5, guests can enjoy great deals on the Mexican set menu. For Dhs150 ladies can pick from one of two set menus and unlimited drinks, or for Dhs200 get the same deal with the addition of house drinks. Gents can enjoy an unlimited package for Dhs200.

Intercontinental Dubai Marina, Dubai Marina, Dubai, May 5, 6pm onwards. Tel: (04) 4254030. lacarnita.ae

Puerto99

Celebrations here begin with an extended happy hour from 4pm to 8pm followed by a menu featuring the restaurant’s top-selling dishes and drinks. Prices start from Dhs180 for the soft package. Additional surprises are also said to take place during the night.

Puerto99, Bluewaters Island, Dubai, May 5, 4pm onwards. Tel:(0)4 557 6627.

Maya Mexican Kitchen + Bar

On May 5 you can tuck into authentic food cooked up by Maya’s celebrated chefs. Dishes include guacamole and nachos, tostadas, flautas, tacos and more which will pair well with the drinks served up. Prices start from Dhs195 and you can enjoy the deal from 7pm until closing.

Maya Mexican Kitchen + Bar, Le Royal Meridien Beach Resort & Spa, Dubai, Tel: (0)4 316 5550. maya-dubai.com

Toro Toro

The talented chefs and mixologists at Toro Toro have prepared a selection of authentic Mexican dishes and drinks which can be enjoyed on May 5 and 6. Come with cameras fully charged as the venue will be decked out in a colourful collection of traditional Mexican items. It runs from 7pm to midnight. Reserve o 04 317 6000.

Toro Toro, Grosvenor House, Dubai Marina, Dubai. May 5 and 6, 7pm to 12am. Tel: (0)4 317 6000. torotoro-dubai.com

Taqado Mexican Kitchen

On May 5, the restaurant will treat customers with complimentary bolas de furia (power balls made of dates and chillies) with every order made on Deliveroo. The power ball bites are a nutritious and protein-filled snack that will boost one’s energy levels at Iftar, Suhoor, or throughout the day.

Order via Deliveroo on May 5. @taqadomexicankitchen

