One of Dubai’s most popular bars has announced its return, and it looks a little different to the last time we saw it. Seven Sisters Dubai has been given a makeover and is now ready to once again welcome guests back to the Business Bay bar.

With an emerald toned lounge area, fresh green foliage, and touches of wooden panelling, the sophisticated space has no problem standing out in a competitive industry. The space has been finished with gold accents and monochrome tiles to seamlessly transition the space from day to night.

Additional seating has been added to make the guest experience as comfortable and relaxing as possible. High tables and patterned bar stools line the Canal-view windows, while cushy quilted booths and modern velvet chairs provide the perfect spot for a long lunch with friends.

The menu combines the best of both worlds for lovers of Mediterranean and Asian cuisines. Expect to see spicy beef gyoza, katsu beef sandwiches, red miso lamb chops and the Den miso black cod all on the extensive menu.

Tuesdays are for the ladies, with an exciting offer running every week between 6pm and 9pm or 9pm and midnight. For Dhs140, the girls can enjoy three hours of cocktails and bubbles, as well as a chef’s selection of food.

On weekends, Seven Sisters has partnered with Luv Events to bring not one but two exciting brunches to try out. Fridays see the return of Sundown Brunch, which runs between 3pm and 7pm. Packages start from Dhs199 with soft drinks, Dhs349 with house beverages and the premium package is Dhs449.

If you prefer an earlier brunch, check out Play 7 on Saturdays between 2pm and 6pm, where packages start from Dhs250.

Seven Sisters Dubai, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Sunday to Thursday 6pm onwards, Fridays 3pm onwards and Saturdays 2pm onwards. Tel: (056) 775 4777. @sevensistersdubai