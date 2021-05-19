Summer deals 2021: Great staycations to check out in Dubai
It’s summertime and that can only mean one thing… staycations.
Summer is officially here. Usually that means people packing up bags and heading for a well deserved holiday out of the country but for whatever reason you may not be able to travel this time, you needn’t pout as there are plenty of staycation deals in Dubai that you can enjoy. (Be sure to bookmark this page as we will keep adding on to it.)
So, pack up those bags and head to one of these staycation in Dubai over the summer.
Bab Al Shams Desert Resort
This dreamy resort is located amidst the rolling dunes and sun-drenched courtyards where you will stay in modern Bedouin-inspired lodgings. The Dhs2,500 per night staycation for two includes breakfast at Al Forsan Restaurant, lunch by the pool with two hours of free flowing premium beverages, sunset beverages at Al Sarab Rooftop Lounge and a dinner buffet at Al Hadheerah that includes another two hours of free flow beverages. Don’t forget to pack your swimsuits as the infinity pool is not to be missed. Book on BAS.Reservations@meydanhotels.com or call 04 809 6150.
Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa, Al Qudra Road, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 809 6150. babalshams.com
Lapita Hotel
Couples can enjoy a Polynesian paradise at Lapita at Dubai Parks and Resorts that includes bed and breakfast for Dhs450. Going with children? It will cost you Dhs650. You will get a 20 per cent discount on food and beverages. For the half board offer that includes dinner pay just Dhs650 for a couple and Dhs750 for a family of four. Book on lapita.olaspa@autographhotels.com or call 04 810 9660
Lapita Hotel, Dubai Parks & Resorts, Dubai, Tel: (04) 810 9660. marriott.com
Sofitel Dubai the Palm
Book a room at this luxe hotel before May 22 and get a guaranteed 50 per cent off on all rooms. The stays are valid until September 30. There will be plenty of activities to keep you busy such as the Amura Kids Club with an indoor cinema, two floors of soft play and a dedicated swimming pool. Of course, there’s the beach where you can also enjoy a variety of watersports, along with lots of food & beverage options. Book on H6541-RE@sofitel.com or call 04 455 6677.
Sofitel Dubai The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 50 per cent off valid on stays booked before May 22, 2021 on stays until September 30, 2021. Tel: (0)4 455 6677. accor.com
Caesars Palace Dubai
For a family getaway, head to Caesars Palace Dubai and enjoy a stay in a luxuriously spacious and stylishly designed Family Suite. The package includes breakfast for the entire family at the award-winning Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen and a number of activities for the young ones including access to the Empire Club and passes to Laguna Waterpark and indoor tropical rainforest, The Green Planet. Parents will be able to treat themselves to complimentary sundowners at Havana Social Club, a vibrant bar inspired by 1920s Cuba. Prices start from Dhs5,800. Book on stay@caesarsdubai.ae or call 04 556 6466.
Caesars Palace Dubai, Bluewaters Island, Dubai. Tel: (04) 556 6666. caesars.com
Palazzo Versace
For a stylish staycation, stay in a luxuriously appointed room or suite designed exclusively by Versace. You will get breakfast at Giardino for two, a high tea at Mosaico during your stay, four tickets to Laguna Waterpark and a Dhs150 spa voucher. You will also receive 20 per cent discount on food and beverages (except Q’s Bar and Lounge and brunches). Use the pool and beach at Nikki Beach Resort & Spa Dubai provided you spend a minimum of Dhs200 per adult. Prices start from Dhs799 per room. Book on reservations@palazzoversace.ae or call 04 556 8805.
Palazzo Versace Hotel, Jaddaf Waterfront, Dubai, Tel: (04) 556 8888. palazzoversace.ae
Swissôtel Al Ghurair
For a adrenaline-filled holiday with friends, Swissôtel Al Ghurair is offering up complimentary access to Laguna Waterpark and the Green Planet as well as a shuttle to La Mer Beach. Prices start from just Dhs250. Book on reservations.alghurair@swissotel.com or call 04 293 3183.
Swissotel Al Ghurair, Deira, Dubai. Tel: (04) 293 3183. @swissotelalghurair
Aloft Al Mina, Dubai and Element Al Mina
For a stay in Old Dubai, pick from one of these brand new hotels located in Al Mina. Pick vibrant Aloft Al Mina if you want an art and colourful vibes or Elements Al Mina if you want a space inspired by nature. Book a stay any time until December 31 and you can enjoy free access to Green Planet or Laguna Waterpark at La Mer Beach. Additionally you will receive complimentary breakfast and a 20 per cent discount on food and beverages. Book on reservations.lmd@lemeridien.com or call 04 511 7778.
Aloft Al Mina, Dubai and Element Al Mina, Al Raffa, Dubai. Tel: (0)4 511 7778. marriott.com/hotels/travel/dxbra-aloft-al-mina-dubai and marriott.com/hotels/travel/dxbre-element-al-mina-dubai
