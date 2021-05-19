Summer deals 2021: Great staycations to check out in Dubai

It’s summertime and that can only mean one thing… staycations.

Summer is officially here. Usually that means people packing up bags and heading for a well deserved holiday out of the country but for whatever reason you may not be able to travel this time, you needn’t pout as there are plenty of staycation deals in Dubai that you can enjoy. (Be sure to bookmark this page as we will keep adding on to it.)

So, pack up those bags and head to one of these staycation in Dubai over the summer.

Bab Al Shams Desert Resort

This dreamy resort is located amidst the rolling dunes and sun-drenched courtyards where you will stay in modern Bedouin-inspired lodgings. The Dhs2,500 per night staycation for two includes breakfast at Al Forsan Restaurant, lunch by the pool with two hours of free flowing premium beverages, sunset beverages at Al Sarab Rooftop Lounge and a dinner buffet at Al Hadheerah that includes another two hours of free flow beverages. Don’t forget to pack your swimsuits as the infinity pool is not to be missed. Book on BAS.Reservations@meydanhotels.com or call 04 809 6150.