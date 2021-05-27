Sponsored: Kick off the summer with plant-based options…

While plant-based eaters were once relegated to steamed veggies and pasta with marinara sauce on many menus, these days the options are both endless and delicious. Following a surge in requests for meatless dishes, The Coffee Club has created 16 new, plant-based dishes, with a promise to continuously refresh their offerings.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Coffee Club Middle East (@thecoffeeclubme)

Here’s a sneak peek of plant-based options you can choose from:

Pitaya bowls

Spaghetti with plant-based meatballs

Za’atar roasted e ggplant and f reekeh salad

Plant-based soba noodle salad

Plant-based burger from Beyond Meat

Supergreen spirulina plant-based drink

The café chain – which has 26 outlets across Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Ras Al Khaimah – has also announced its promotion dubbed “Green Mondays”. Every Monday, starting June 1, 2021, you can score a 30 per cent discount off the plant-based menu items. Available for dine-in only.

(From left to right: Pitaya bowl and grilled eggplant with chickpeas)

So whether it’s a new breed of breakfast scrambles, Asian eats or a new spin on soul food, make The Coffee Club your go-to. You can take advantage of the Green Monday deal by heading to your favourite Coffee Club outlet.

Will a plant-based breakfast, lunch or dinner get your summer off to a good start? That remains to be seen. Whether it’s healthy eating habits, ethics or sustainability principles, the offer is something to try for a change. Not to mention their famous green juices are also included in the campaign and are packed with immune-boosting ingredients. A must-try if you haven’t already.

The Coffee Club locations:

Abu Dhabi – Yas Mall, My City Centre Masdar, Abu Dhabi Mall, Dalma Mall, Al Forsan Village, Marsa Al Bateen, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and Al Mushrif Cooperative, and Bawadi Mall and Al Jimi Mall in Al Ain.

Dubai – Marina Mall, DIFC, The Springs Souk, City Centre Deira, Onyx Tower, Wasl Vita Mall, Golden Mile at Palm Jumeirah, Times Square Centre, W Cluster in Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Marina Gate, Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority (DAFZA) and Bluewaters.

Ras Al Khaimah – Manar Mall and Grove Village

For more information, visit thecoffeeclubme.com or follow @thecoffeeclubme