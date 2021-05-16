For those that know their claret from their beaujolais…

We’re getting hints of Bacchanalian whimsy, notes of cloud-seeded summer rain, and a full fruity body of vine-based degustation challenges.

The Tasting Class is bringing its popular Blind Tasting Challenge to Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island this weekend. Uncorking at the appropriately sophisticated Graphos Social Kitchen, those with a nose for the finer things in life will be able to pit their palate against six anonymous French grape varieties.

In addition to your taste challenge glasses, discerning guests will be treated to a house cheese and charcuterie board from Graphos; a grape tasting class led by an expert from The Tasting Class; and some additional tasting paraphernalia.

Vino Incognito

The session is taking place on Friday, May 21 between 4pm to 6pm. Tickets to the event are Dhs220 and are available to purchase via the The Tasting Class website thetastingclass.com.

This Tour de France will tease tasters with examples from some of the chief grape-producing districts of the spiritual home of the vine. Build up a portfolio of clues from the taste, perfume and visual indicators and make your guess.

The Tasting Class doesn’t offer a free-flow experience at its sessions but there are occasional top-ups available at the discretion of your hosts.

Tickets to these events usually sell out quickly, so if you are keen, we highly recommend you get booked up soon.

Graphos Social Kitchen, Hilton Abu Dhabi Yas Island, May 21 4pm to 6pm, Dhs220. Book on thetastingclass.com, call (050) 918 6761

Images: Provided