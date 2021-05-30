From art exhibitions to a new afternoon tea and much more…

Looking for ways to make your workweek fun? Well, you’ve come to the right place. From wine and cheese nights to sundowners and much more, here are six great things to do in Abu Dhabi this week.

Sunday May 30

Enjoy sundowners at Stratos

Located on the 26th floor of Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, guests can enjoy sundowners at this upscale rotating restaurant and bar, Stratos. From 5pm to 7pm, you will be able to indulge in two selected beverages and an item from the lounge menu for just Dhs99. Want cocktails? Prices start from Dhs35. The offer runs daily.

Stratos, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 695 0490. stratosabudhabi.com

Monday May 31

Last chance: Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop exhibition

This exhibition has been around since December, but May 31 is the last chance you have to check it out. This cool photography exhibition titled ‘Contact High: A Visual History of Hip-Hop’ is taking place in partnership with cultural and lifestyle platform Sole displaying four decades of photographs, albums, magazine covers and memorabilia that document Hip-Hop culture.

Manarat Al Saadiyat, Saadiyat Cultural District, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, daily 10am to 8pm, until May 31. Dhs30 per person. Tel: (0)2 657 5800. manaratalsaadiyat.ae

Tuesday June 1

Sample menu classics at Oak Room

For a mid-week dining experience, head down to Oak Room and try ‘Oak Room Intro’. Guests will be able to pick three tasting plates from an array of Oak Room’s favourite starters, mains and desserts. Some of the highlights include housemade ricotta, josper roasted chicken, beer-battered fish and more. It will cost you Dhs128 per person and if you want house beverages and bubbles it’s Dhs198 for two hours.

Oak Room, The Abu Dhabi Edition, Al Bateen Marina, Abu Dhabi. Every Tue and Wed 6pm to 12am. Dhs128 soft, Dhs198 house and bubbles. Tel: (02) 208 0000, @OakRoomAbuDhabi

Try a strawberry inspired afternoon tea at Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers

On June 1, this luxurious hotel is starting a new afternoon tea. For savoury fans, there’s smoked turkey with spiced strawberry relish served on fresh rosemary bread, fluffy soft buns with brie cheese and balsamic marinated strawberries and more. For sweet tooths, there are strawberry choux Nutella macaroons and white chocolate and rosewater scones. Yum! Prices start from Dhs220.

Conrad Abu Dhabi Etihad Towers, W Corniche Road, Abu Dhabi. Starting June 1, prices begin from Dhs220. Tel: (02) 811 5555, hilton.com

Wednesday June 2

Learn to draw at Louvre Abu Dhabi

Every Wednesday until June, a two-hour drawing class takes place for just Dhs57 at the stunning museum. The group will meet with Museum Educator and the session begins with a 30-minute exploration of an artwork, develop sketching skills and learn about different aspects of drawing. Afterwards, you will be able to roam the museum with your sketchpad, share your work, observation and discoveries. Adults aged 16 and above can attend. Spaces are limited so book your spot here.

Louvre Abu Dhabi, Saadiyat Island, Abu Dhabi, every Wed until June 30 4.30pm to 6.30pm, Dhs57. Tel: (02) 6736 688. louvreabudhabi.ae Indulge in grape and cheese nights at Lemon & Lime Westin Abu Dhabi’s stylish lounge, Lemon & Lime has a daily Grape & Cheese Night taking place daily from 7pm. Indulge in fine wines plus a selection of delicious international cheeses and cold cuts in an elegant ambience. Make sure you reserve your spot on 02 616 9999. Lemon & Lime, The Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Sas Al Nakhl, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (0)2 616 9999. @westinabudhabi Enjoy sundowners at Stratos

Located on the 26th floor of Le Royal Méridien Abu Dhabi, guests can enjoy sundowners daily at this upscale rotating restaurant and bar, Stratos. From 5pm to 7pm, you will be able to indulge in two selected beverages and an item from the lounge menu for just Dhs99. Want cocktails? Prices start from Dhs35.

Stratos, Le Royal Meridien Abu Dhabi, Khalifa Street Al Markaziyah Area, Abu Dhabi. Tel: (02) 695 0490. stratosabudhabi.com

Images: social and supplied