If you haven’t tried Pai Thai yet, now is the time…

When it comes to incredible Thai cuisine and a stunning setting, few in the city do it better than Pai Thai. The long-standing restaurant can be found at the majestic Jumeirah Al Qasr resort, where it has welcomed both new and loyal customers time and time again.

Going out for an upmarket Thai meal can tend to get a little pricey, but during the summer Pai Thai has launched an amazing deal, offering you nine dishes of delicious Thai cuisine over three courses for just Dhs195 per person.

Dishes include Sate Gai (grilled marinated chicken sate with turmeric and peanut sauce); Som Tam Je (green papaya salad with cashew nuts and tamarind dressing); Gaeng Khiew Wan Gai (green chicken curry with Thai eggplant and sweet basil); Phad Phed Nuea (wok-fried beef red curry with Thai eggplant, coconut shoot, red chilli and sweet basil); Pla Nung Ma Now (steamed seabass fish with garlic, chilli, Thai celery and lime sauce); and Pandan Crème Brulee (tropical fruit, Thai cookie and pandan coconut sauce). A vegetarian option is also available.

You might also like Review: Pai Thai in Madinat Jumeirah

The ‘Siam Summer’ menu will be served every evening from 6pm to 11.30pm until August 31. The beautiful restaurant overlooks the waterways that lead to the Madinat Jumeirah and you could even get a boat from Jumeirah Al Qasr for a truly magical experience.

The restaurant comprises of two main restaurant areas; on the right of the entrance is a dining room, with dark woods, vintage-style fans and artwork on the walls. On the left is a beautiful ‘library room’ restaurant, which is dimly lit and intimate for dining.

Outdoors is a lovely terrace which overlooks the tranquil water ways, but if you want to sit here, we recommend going soon as Dubai is definitely heating up. This is the perfect spot for that special date night or meal out with friends.

Pai Thai, Jumeirah Al Qasr, Madinat Jumeirah, Dubai, Sunday to Thursday, 6pm to 11.30pm, Friday and Saturday, 12pm to 11.30pm, ‘Siam Summer’ menu served daily, 6pm to 11.30pm, Dhs195. Tel: 800 666353. jumeirah.com

Images: Provided