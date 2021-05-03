Win! A night’s stay in a suite for two at Park Regis Kris Kin Dubai
Experience a relaxing staycation at the Park Regis Kris Kin Dubai hotel, a stone’s throw from BurJuman. You’ll stay in a swanky two-bedroom suite with spectacular views of the city, and enjoy half-board packages.
Stays are valid from June 1 to 30.
All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning this prize is fill in the form below before May 31, 2021 at 5pm.
*Please note this competition is no longer valid after May 31, 2021 at 5pm.
> Sign up for FREE to get exclusive updates that you are interested in
EDITOR’S PICKS
MOST POPULAR
YOU SHOULD CHECK OUT