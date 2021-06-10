3Fils and Bella have teamed up to create a unique dining experience…

Asian and Italian have to be two of the most popular cuisines in the city, but do they work together? That’s exactly what 3Fils and Bella are setting out to prove with their new collaborative tasting menu.

Chef Carlos De Garza of 3Fils and Chef Nicholas Reina of Bella, using their experience, expertise and creativity, have devised a unique menu which will be available for a limited time. The pair studied the links between Italian and Asian cuisines to create a series of fusion dishes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 3FILS (@3.fils)

The 12-course dinners starts off with a shitake mushroom croissant with seaweed burnt cream. Next up guests will sample uni with whipped burrata and shio kombu jelly, followed by otoro pizza topped with a chilli emulsion and koji.

For the main event, tagliolini is given a Japanese twist, and 72-hour braised short ribs are paired with kalbi marinade with pickled apple and XO sauce. Finally there will be miso crepes with amarenti cherries dusted with Miso powder, a timut frozen yoghurt drizzled with black cardamon oil and to end the menu, a coffee sorpresa.

Guests will be able to experience the collaboration at 3Fils on June 21 and 22 and at Bella on June 28 and 29, priced at Dhs395 per person.

3Fils – Jumeirah Fishing Village, Bella – Grand Millennium Business Bay. Book your table: 3fils.com/bella-meets-3fils