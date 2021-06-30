The long holiday looks set to start on Tuesday, July 20…

Eid Al Adha 2021 is coming up soon and we bet everyone is looking forward to some extra time off work. The International Astronomy Center has now announced that it looks like Tuesday, July 20 is set to be the first day of Eid Al Adha.

The date was predicted by expert astronomer, Muhammad Shawkat Odeh, Director of the International Astronomy Center. He also said that the month of Zul Hijjah 1442 AH is likely to begin on Saturday, July 10, 2021, which means the public and private sector look set to get a five-day long break for those who have Fridays and Saturdays off.

You might also like So, when is the next UAE public holiday in 2021?

The dates are subject to change, dependent on the moon sightings, however it looks pretty likely that the public holiday will start on July 20. Under the direction of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, the UAE Cabinet announced the UAE public holidays for 2021 and 2022 at the end of last year.

Following the public holiday for Eid Al Adha, the next public holiday we can expect is tentatively expected to fall on Tuesday August 10, 2021, for Islamic New Year, or Hijri New Year. October 21 will mark the birthday of the Prophet Mohammed (PBUH). This means we should get a day off on Thursday October 21, giving a three day weekend for those who have Fridays and Saturdays off.

Image: Getty