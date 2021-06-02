Fully vaccinated holidaymakers can enjoy quarantine-free travel to Phuket…

Emirates Airline has announced it will be restarting flights to Phuket as the island begins to reopen to international travellers. Those looking for the ultimate island getaway can enjoy a quarantine-free stay provided that they are fully vaccinated at least 14 days before their trip.

The airline will resume four weekly services from July 2, coinciding with the relaxing of the travel restrictions in Thailand on July 1. Unvaccinated travellers must stay at an Alternative Local Quarantine Hotel for 14 days before being allowed to explore Phuket.

All passengers (irrespective of vaccination status) must undergo a PCR test 72 hours prior to departure into Phuket, as well as on day five and before departing back to Dubai. Passengers between ages 12 and 17 years old should undergo a Rapid Antigen Test at their own expense upon arrival at HKT airport.

The vaccines accepted by the Thai government at the moment include: Pfizer BioTech, AstraZeneca, Covidshield (Serum Institute of India), Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac, SK BIOSCIENCE AstraZeneca, Moderna and Sinopharm.

Flight from Dubai will depart on Tuesdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 3am, arriving at Phuket International Airport at 12.30pm (local time) the same day. The return flight will depart Phuket at 12.10am (local time) on Wednesdays, Saturdays, Sundays, and Mondays, arriving back in Dubai at 3.05am the same day.

Return flights to Phuket from Dubai within the months of July and August currently start from Dhs2,275. You can learn more about the travel regulations to enter Thailand via the Emirates Airline website.

Image: Getty