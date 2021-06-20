Sponsored: There’s never been a better time to treat yourself…

Dubai summer is well and truly here so that means swapping pool days for some relaxing time inside. It’s the best time of year to slow things down a little and take care of you, and what better reason to treat yourself than half-price massages all summer?

The super-cool futuristic Away Spa at W Dubai – The Palm is offering just that. You can enjoy 50 per cent off all 30, 60 and 90 minute massages, all summer long.

Choose from Detox, De-stress, Go Deep, Reset, Arabian and Thai massages, each designed to relieve tension and leave you feeling relaxed and recharged. Massage prices normally start from Dhs520, and when they’re half price, that works out as a great deal.

If you’re looking for a traditional spa this isn’t it. It is, however, unlike any spa you’ve probably seen before; darkly lit, with neon lights and futuristic design combining to give you the ultimate edgy, new-age experience. The massage beds are amazing – you climb in under what feels like a thick duvet and lay on a warmed mattress.

Away Spa is taking the usual spa experience and turning it on its head, making way for a truly unique experience. It offers relaxing massages and rejuvenating treatments, which take place in a fun and playful environment – the perfect spa to visit for a girls’ day out.

For an energy boosting massage, opt for the ‘Go Deep’ offering, which is designed to taper deeper muscle layers and relieve tension to give you a spring in your step. The ‘Detox’ massage uses a rich blend of oils to stimulate metabolism and drain away your tensions.

The half price massage offer is available until September 15, 2021, so don’t miss it.

Away Spa, W Dubai – The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, half price massages available until September 15. Tel: (04) 245 5555. marriott.com

Images: Provided