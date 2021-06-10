Sponsored: One fiery three-hour Friday feast coming right up…

Dubai’s popular ‘Hellicious Brunch’ is making its eagerly-awaited comeback at celebrity chef helmed, Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Palace Dubai.

As brunches return to Dubai’s dining scene, the much-loved, fiery three-hour feast is back for its hottest serving yet, welcoming foodies, families and friends every Friday from 12.30pm to 3.30pm.

The ‘Hellicious Brunch’ features an à la carte menu offering unlimited starters and desserts served directly to the table, along with a choice of one main course per diner.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hell’s Kitchen Dubai (@hellskitchendubai)

Following in the famous footsteps of Gordon Ramsay’s internationally acclaimed Hell’s Kitchen TV show, the restaurant’s chefs will prepare starters such as the classic Caesar salad, tuna tartare and wagyu meatballs. They’ll also be a range of seasonal side dishes served alongside mains, which include the famous beef Wellington, crispy skin salmon, saffron risotto, plus the signature Hell’s Kitchen burger. And to round off brunch proceedings, there’s honeycomb cheesecake, an HK-themed cake stand and the all-time favourite, sticky toffee pudding.

Prices start at Dhs350 for the soft drinks package and booking is essential.

Gordon Ramsay Hell’s Kitchen, Caesars Palace Dubai, Fri 12.30pm to 3.30pm, Dhs350 (with soft drinks), Dhs450 (with house drinks), Dhs500 (with house drinks and sparkling), Dhs850 (with bubbles). Tel: (0)4 5566466 or email dine@caesarsdubai.ae.

For more information, visit caesars.com/dubai