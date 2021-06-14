These are so inspiring…

The UAE is celebrating its 50th Golden Jubilee on December 2, 2021. The country has come a long way since the formation of the federation back in 1971 and it couldn’t have been done if it wasn’t for the strong vision of the UAE rulers.

The countdown is on and with less than six months to go, we are helping to mark the landmark occasion by sharing some of the greatest quotes of HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai reflective of the years gone by, on leadership and his vision for the future of Dubai.

Here are 10 of our favourite quotes from Sheikh Mohammed…

On Sheikh Zayed

“Sheikh Zayed was not one to believe in limitations; this is one of the traits of a true leader.”

On Arab history

“Arab civilization once played a great role in contributing to human knowledge, and will play that role again”

On leadership

“A great leader creates more great leaders and does not reduce the institution to a single person.”

On the future of Dubai

“Over the past 50 years, we started from the desert of our land to the desert of Mars. Our dreams will be even bigger for the next 50 years.”

“Our vision is clear, our road is paved and the clock is ticking. There is no time for hesitation or half-baked goals or solutions. Development is an ongoing process and the race for excellence has no finish line.”

“An Arab official once asked me about the target the UAE wanted to achieve from launching the first Arab probe to Mars. I told him: we want to send a message of hope to 350 million Arabs that we are capable of reclaiming our future.”

“We may not live for hundreds of years, but the products of our creativity can leave a legacy long after we are gone.”

On dreaming big

“Impossible is a word used by some people who fear to dream big.”

“They say the sky is the limit for ambition. We say: the sky is only the beginning.”

“Does running water stop when it reaches a rock? Of course not. It turns either left or right and continues its way. Likewise, a positive person is confident that no challenge will stand in the way of achieving his or her goal.”

– For many more thoughts and ideas from HH Sheikh Mohammed, pick up Flashes of Wisdom, which is in both Arabic in English. Available in most major bookshops now and on BooksArabia.com for Dhs65.

Images: Supplied and Getty Images