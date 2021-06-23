We apologise in advance to your bank balance…

If you’ve had your eye on a new outfit for brunch this weekend, or are looking to kickstart your new fitness regime but need the perfect gear to do it in, keep your eyes on Namshi.com over the next few days.

The huge fashion and beauty e-commerce site is launching a massive flash sale with up to 90 per cent off big name brands. Between June 24 and 27, shoppers can enjoy daily deals with exclusive 12-hour discounts from 8am to 8pm, as well as daily ‘happy hours’ running from 8pm till midnight.

What’s more, first-time shoppers can enjoy an additional 40 per cent off their order at the check out. Customers who spend over Dhs999 during the sale will also get a complimentary three-month membership to Namshi’s VIP programme.

In addition to big discounts on clothing, Namshi will also have up to 60 per cent off on makeup, perfume, and skincare, and 50 per cent off men’s grooming including fragrance and skincare.

Namshi has more than 1,200 brands on its website, including Nike, Adidas, Puma and Skechers, Tommy Hilfiger, Pull & Bear, Trendyol and much more, available with same-day or next-day delivery across the UAE.

Shoppers can enjoy convenient payment methods such as cash on delivery, ‘buy now, pay later’, pay-in instalments, and PayPal, as well as credit and debit cards.

If you like flash sales…

Between June 23 to June 25, book your stay at Vida Downtown and enjoy 40 per cent off the room rate, priced from Dhs524 per night.

What’s more, you’ll get tickets to some of Dubai’s top attractions thrown in too. Explore the underwater world at Dubai Aquarium & Underwater Zoo, along with passes to the mind-boggling VR Park or make a splash at Laguna Park and explore the animal kingdom at The Green Planet.

Image: Provided