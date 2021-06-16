Avoiding going outdoors in the heat? Head to the cinema…

The cinema is a great spot to hit over the weekend or something to fill your evening with after work. And if you want to know what’s screening at the cinema, check out our handy movie guide below.

Euro 2020 fever set in? You can catch the games at one of these spots in Dubai but how would it look on the big screen. Interested in knowing? You can book your seats here.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard

The world’s most lethal odd couple – bodyguard Michael Bryce and hitman Darius Kincai are back on another life-threatening mission. Still unlicensed and under scrutiny, Bryce is forced into action by Darius’s even more volatile wife, the infamous international con artist Sonia Kincaid. As Bryce is driven over the edge by his two most dangerous protectees, the trio get in over their heads in a global plot and soon find that they are all that stands between Europe and a vengeful and powerful madman.

Starring: Salma Hayek, Ryan Reynolds, Antonio Banderas, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan Freeman

Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime (PG15)

In The Heights

A film version of the Broadway musical in which Usnavi, a sympathetic New York bodega owner, saves every penny every day as he imagines and sings about a better life.

Starring: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace

Genre: Drama, Music, Musical (18TBC)

Flashback

Fredrick Fitzell is living his best life until he starts having horrific visions of Cindy, a girl who vanished in high school. After reaching out to old friends with whom he used to take a mystery drug called Mercury, Fredrick realizes the only way to stop the visions lies deep within his own memories, so he embarks on a terrifying mental odyssey to learn the truth.Starring: Dylan O’Brien, Maika Monroe, Amanda Brugel, Hannah Gross

Genre: Drama, Thriller (18TBC)

The Power

1974: a young nurse is forced to work the night shift in a crumbling hospital as striking miners switch off the power across Britain. But inside the walls lurks a terrifying presence that threatens to consume her and everyone around her.

Starring: Rose Williams, Mark Smith

Genre: Horror (18TBC)

Luca

On the Italian Riviera, an unlikely but strong friendship grows between a human being and a sea monster disguised as a human.

Starring: Maya Rudolph, Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer

Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G)

