New films to watch in cinemas this week: June 17 to 23
Avoiding going outdoors in the heat? Head to the cinema…
The cinema is a great spot to hit over the weekend or something to fill your evening with after work. And if you want to know what’s screening at the cinema, check out our handy movie guide below.
Euro 2020 fever set in? You can catch the games at one of these spots in Dubai but how would it look on the big screen. Interested in knowing? You can book your seats here.
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard
Starring: Salma Hayek, Ryan Reynolds, Antonio Banderas, Samuel L. Jackson, Morgan Freeman
Genre: Action, Comedy, Crime (PG15)
Tickets: Book now
In The Heights
A film version of the Broadway musical in which Usnavi, a sympathetic New York bodega owner, saves every penny every day as he imagines and sings about a better life.
Starring: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace
Genre: Drama, Music, Musical (18TBC)
Tickets: Book now
Flashback
Genre: Drama, Thriller (18TBC)
Tickets: Book now
The Power
1974: a young nurse is forced to work the night shift in a crumbling hospital as striking miners switch off the power across Britain. But inside the walls lurks a terrifying presence that threatens to consume her and everyone around her.
Starring: Rose Williams, Mark Smith
Genre: Horror (18TBC)
Tickets: Book now
Luca
On the Italian Riviera, an unlikely but strong friendship grows between a human being and a sea monster disguised as a human.
Starring: Maya Rudolph, Jacob Tremblay, Jack Dylan Grazer
Genre: Animation, Adventure, Comedy (G)
Tickets: Book now
