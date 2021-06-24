New films to watch in cinemas this week: June 25 to 30
There are quite a few movies you can see this weekend…
The cinema is a great spot to hit over the weekend or something to fill your evening with after work. And if you want to know what’s screening at the cinema, check out our handy movie guide below.
Black Widow
At birth, the Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanova) is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action moves to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative.
Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jnr, Florence Pugh
Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi (18TBC)
In The Heights
Starring: Anthony Ramos, Corey Hawkins, Leslie Grace
Genre: Drama (PG13)
Sons of Philadelphia
A man remains tormented by his sister’s death, while his cousin grows more powerful in the hierarchy of the family crime business.
Starring: Matthias Schoenaerts, Joel Kinnaman, Maika Monroe
Genre: Action, Crime, Drama (PG15)
Fire
Starring: Constantin Kabens, Ian Yanks
Genre: Action (PG13)
Held
Starring: Jill Awbrey, Bart Johnson, Travis Cluff
Genre: Thriller (18+)
Spare Parts
Starring: Julian Richings, Michelle Argyris, Emily Alatalo
Genre: Horror (18+)
Werewolves Within
A snowstorm traps town residents together inside the local inn, where newly arrived forest ranger Finn and postal worker Cecily must try to keep the peace and uncover the truth behind a mysterious creature that has begun terrorizing the community.
Starring: Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub
Genre: Horror (PG13)
Songbird
In 2024 a pandemic ravages the world and its cities. Centring on a handful of people as they navigate the obstacles currently hindering society: disease, martial law, quarantine, and vigilantes.
Starring: Adam Mason, Simon Boyes
Genre: Action (PG15)
