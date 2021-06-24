There are quite a few movies you can see this weekend…

The cinema is a great spot to hit over the weekend or something to fill your evening with after work. And if you want to know what’s screening at the cinema, check out our handy movie guide below.

Want to watch the Euro 2020 matches? You can enjoy the games at one of these spots in Dubai but imagine how the action would look on the big screen at the cinema! Interested in going? You can book your seats here.

Black Widow

At birth, the Black Widow (aka Natasha Romanova) is given to the KGB, which grooms her to become its ultimate operative. When the U.S.S.R. breaks up, the government tries to kill her as the action moves to present-day New York, where she is a freelance operative.

Starring: Scarlett Johansson, Robert Downey Jnr, Florence Pugh

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi (18TBC)

Tickets: Book now

In The Heights