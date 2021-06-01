You don’t have to give up your favourite social spots with these summer tents…

As we reach the dizzying temperatures in the height of Dubai summer, al fresco socials are swiftly becoming less and less bearable. A number of our favourite spots in Dubai have handily put up their summer tents meaning you can still enjoy dining and drinking outside, but in the cooler climes of air-conditioning.

Barasti

Barasti’s famed fan zone tent has returned, ready to provide the ultimate spot to celebrate all of the Euro 2020 football action. The renowned tent is one of the biggest and best summer tents in Dubai which has taken over the entire Middle Deck of the popular beach club.

Barasti, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi, Dubai Marina, daily 9am to 1am. Tel: (0)4 318 1313. barastibeach.com

Bussola

When you’re in the mood for pizza, one particular Dubai restaurant always hits the spot. Bussola, with its dedicated pizza terrace is ready to welcome you. Enjoy delicious wood-fired pizzas and calzones, straight from the oven.

Bussola, The Westin Dubai Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, Dubai, 12pm to 10.30pm daily. Tel: (04) 511 7373. bussoladubai.com

Carine

If French food is on your mind, Carine at Emirates Golf Club is a beautiful spot. Dishes sure to tempt you include crispy calamari, creamy burrata, citrusy tuna carpaccio, fragrant harissa prawns and a tarte flambée bursting with sweet smoky onions.

Carine, Emirates Golf Club, Dubai, Sun to Wed 12pm to 10.30pm, Fri and Sat 9am to 11.30pm. Tel: (04) 417 9885. dubaigolf.com

Fish Beach Taverna

Fish is a top destination to head in Dubai with cool Santorini vibes coming from cobbled pathways, white-washed stone walls and blue accents transporting you to the idyllic Greek island. The glass cover over the blue-stained terrace lends itself to some fantastic sea views whilst you tuck into a range of Mediterranean dishes.

Fish Beach Taverna, Le Meridien Mina Seyahi Beach Resort & Marina, daily 12pm to 11pm. Tel: (04) 511 7373. fish-dubai.com

Garden on 8

For a hearty catch up with friends and a great place to watch sport, Garden on 8 is your friendly local. The outdoor garden terrace is covered over in the summer so you don’t have to miss out on any fun. Enjoy great deals like pizza and a pint of beer for Dhs99 or the daily four hour happy hour.

Garden on 8, Media One Hotel, Dubai Media City, Sun to Thurs 4pm to 1am, Fri to Sat 12pm to 1am. Tel: (04) 427 1000. facebook.com/gardenon8DXB

Lah Lah

Everyone’s favourite neighbourhood hangout Lah Lah’s has put up its summer tent over the popular terrace. We really like this one – with cute rugs on the floor and trees dotted around, it’s the perfect extension of the popular restaurant. Enjoy delicious Asian dishes at this brilliant spot.

Lah Lah Dubai, Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens, Dubai, Sat to Wed 11am to 12am, Thurs & Fri 11am to 2am. Tel: 04 519 1111. @lahlahdxb

Reform Social & Grill

Reform Social Bar & Grill is one of Dubai’s most long-standing and unwaveringly popular gastropubs. Boasting a huge beer garden which overlooks The Lakes and a menu of classic British pub dishes, it’s a great venue for every day of the week. During the summer, sit in the ‘summer garden’ tent which will be showing all of the live sports throughout the summer.

Reform Social & Grill, The Lakes, Dubai, open 8am to 12am daily. Tel: (0)4 454 263. @reformdubai

Seven Sisters

This great canal-side spot is a little known hidden gem tucked away at the back of the JW Marriot Marquis. It’s just reopened with a brand new look and visitors can enjoy the garden section whilst keeping cool as the pergola will be covered over and air conditioned throughout the summer.

Seven Sisters, JW Marriott Marquis, Business Bay, Sat to Thur 5pm to 3am, Fri 3pm to 3am. Tel: (056) 775 4777. 7sistersdubai.com

UBK

It’s time to chill when you visit cool gastropub-style restaurant, UBK. It’s cool outdoor terrace will be giving you those British beer garden vibes as you enjoy great deals throughout the week. As well as tasty nibbles, there’s often entertainment on too.

UBK, Movenpick Hotel, Cluster A, Jumeirah Lakes Towers, Sat to Wed 12pm to 2am, Thurs & Fri 12pm to 3am. Tel: (04) 438 0000. movenpick.com

Images: Social