Sponsored: Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi literally has deals for days…

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi’s collection of top-drawer, award-winning international restaurants and bars, have already made the hotel a popular pick for the capital’s discerning food fanciers.

But it’s their non-stop daily deal ensemble, that’s really got residents talking this summer. This is our guide to their seven days of savings and satisfying those culinary cravings.

McGettigan’s

The youngest member of the UAE-based Irish pub family, McGettigan’s Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi burst onto the capital’s soireesphere at the end of 2020 and has brought with it a breath of fresh Eire air. It’s a non-smoking venue, with a pedigree for gastro pub grub, big match atmosphere and good ol’Galway craic. They also have an electric collection of weekly offers to bite into.

There’s a five-hour long, 3pm to 8pm happy hour every single day; the Dhs280 Unlimited Roast deal on Friday and Saturdays is the ultimate weekend meating spot; Monday’s McGettogether gets you three free select beverage vouchers dished out for every main course ordered; Wednesday night bro-bonding is on the cards with that same Monday deal being offered out to frequenting fellas; and would you look at that, it’s the weekend again — the Thursday to Saturday long drunch package means you can pick up a book of five drink vouchers for Dhs100 (or Dhs150 for premium drinks).

Dusit Thani, 925 Sultan Bin Zayed The First Street (Al Muroor Road), Sun to Wed 3pm to 2am, Thu and Fri midday to 3am, Sat midday to 2am. @mcgettigansdusitauh

Benjarong

This was your choice for best Asian Restaurant in the What’s On Abu Dhabi 2021 Awards, and we absolutely endorse that decision. Dealing in the authentic, aromatic delicacies from the land of smiles, this Thai restaurant tells a tale of fire and spice.

Spice up your weekday lunch dates with the Benjarong business lunch for just Dhs95. The traditional pinto box comes with four courses and a soft drink — available between Sunday and Thursday 12.30pm to 3pm. On Wednesdays, they celebrate Sawasdee Siam Night (Dhs158 including soft beverages, with option to upgrade to premium), a three-hour unlimited Asian food extravaganza (7pm to 10.30pm).

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, daily dinner seatings 7pm to 11.30pm. Tel: (02) 698 8888, @benjarongabudhabi

Namak

From June 24, another worthy What’s On Abu Dhabi 2021 Award-winner, Namak will be launching a brand new all-you-can-eat tandoori night on Thursdays. Between 7pm and 11.30pm you can take your seat at this extravagant, precise-spiced, oven-charred banquet of modern Indian wonder stuff for just Dhs148 including house beverages.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, open for dinner daily 7pm to 11.30pm. @namak_dusitad

Urban Kitchen

As the week draws to a close, Urban Kitchen should be on your radar. On Thursdays, their ‘best of Pan-Asia’ night is a veritable all-star multinational line-up of Eastern cuisine. It’s a bargain too, taking place between 7pm and 10.30pm — the soft beverage package is just Dhs180.

And on Fridays… we brunch of course. Prices for Urban Kitchen’s Extraordinary Friday Brunch start at Dhs270 and guests are treated to an international assembly of world food dignitaries and desserts. All rise for the united taste-stations of yum stuff.

Dusit Thani Abu Dhabi, Fri brunch 12.30pm to 4pm. dusit.com

Images: Provided