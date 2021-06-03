Sponsored: Including 2-4-1 brunches, fully redeemable stays and big deals on pool passes…

Le Royal Meridien, the lofty urban retreat with an elite team of eateries has just launched a series of summer deals that are hotter than an Abu Dhabi steering wheel in August.

They’ve got deals on dining, staycations at truly outstanding value and pool passes you won’t want to pass up on. These are just a few of our favourite Le Royal Meridien summer scorchers…

Brunch2

So you like brunching huh? How about two-for-one deals across all brunches currently available at the hotel.

Two guests dine, and only one pays at Market Kitchen’s Thursday Evening Brunch (Dhs250 for soft). The same deal extends to the chic restaurant’s new and improved version of the popular De’Vine’ Table Friday Brunch (Dsh250).

PJ O’Reilly’s has three opportunities to ‘go halves’ with a ‘buy-one-get-one’ this summer. The popular Hogfest brunch (Dhs149 soft) takes place on Friday afternoons and serves up a delicious mix of gastro-pub classics. There are two Get R-oasted at Reilly’s sessions (on Thursday and Friday evenings), both options offer premium, precision cooked European meat feasts, complete with trimmings and truckloads of gravy.

Rotating restaurant Stratos, is splitting the cost of their ritzy Friday evening Ratpack Supperclub (usually Dhs395) in two, when diners come in pairs. Panoramic views, a sophisticated swinging 50s soundtrack and an unforgettable spread of remixed supper club classics.

To qualify for any of the above brunching benefits, all you have to do is sign up (for free) on the Marriott Bonvoy morecravings.com website. Rarely are such benefits easily reaped.

Stays that pay

Staycation deals at Le Royal Meridien have always been some of the best value holidays in the city. But the ‘Eat for your Sleep’ might just be the suitest of the lot.

Book an overnight stay in a suite from just Dhs750 and you get the whole lot back as credit to spend on drinks and dining in the resort’s selected restaurants. All of it. The whole Dhs750. And it applies to every night you spend there. Eat to sleep, sleep to dream, wake up and do it all over again.

Pooling resources

There’s more credit back action to be had poolside. Plunge into the cool value of the hotel’s pool pass, and get Dhs100 to spend at the pool bar or PJ O’Reilly’s.

The pass is just Dhs150 on weekdays, Dhs200 at weekends and kids are Dhs50 on weekdays and Dhs100 at weekends (no credit redeemable for kids passes and the deal is not valid on national holidays or for special events).

Le Royal Meridien, Sheikh Kalifa Street, Market Kitchen is open daily from 6am to 11pm, Stratos is open daily from 2pm to 2am, and PJ O’Reilly’s is open Sun to Wed midday to 2am, Thu midday to 3am, Fri 9am to 3am, and Saturday 9am to 2am. Tel: (02) 674 2020, @leroyalmeridienabudhabi

