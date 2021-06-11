Including stay, brunch, breakfast, water sports, pampering and a metric ton of fun activities…

It all sold out very quickly, but we held onto a few rooms so some of you, our loyal readers, have the opportunity to win a spot for you and a plus one at the next What’s On Lock In at Fairmont Bab Al Bahr in Abu Dhabi.

Taking place from Friday June 18 to Saturday June 19 this version of the Lock In is an adults-only staycation packages includes a night’s stay, brunch, pampering, bonus free drinks, breakfast, entertainment and activities.

We wish you the best of luck, and we hope to see you there.

Here’s a little taste of what you can expect

Friday, June 18

Your weekend kicks off with an early 10am check-in where you can pick up a welcome drink. Then there’s a quick orientation session, followed by opportunities for some pre-game pampering. Nails Factory will be offering their services to give your digits a finger bling glow up.



An elite unit from lead capital beauty experts, Tara Rose Salon will be dropping in to provide a range of free makeover services including hairstyling; hair consultation; skin analysis; mini manicures; and mini massages.

We’ve also convinced masters of the art of wellbeing, Seven Wellness to join us, so you can get your weekend off to the most blissed out start. They’ll be bringing with them a full itinerary of complimentary zen-makers: back, neck and shoulder massage; tuning fork facials for destressing and combatting anxiety; and an awesome opportunity to experience their tailored reiki offering.

And then there’s TEPfactor. These masters of adventuretainment and the closest thing the UAE has to the Crystal Maze will also be present at the orientation session. They’re bringing with them an interactive exhibit of competitive curiosity, a challenge of skill, strength and mental agility. Will you walk away with clout or self-doubt? You’ll have to sTEP up to find out.

Between 10.30am and 12.30pm, after dropping your bags in the room and before heading to brunch, aquatic adventures await. Iron Waves Boat Rental & Watersport are inviting you to get involved with a range of watersports including jet ski trips, banana boat rides and kayaking.

Slots for the nail factory and watersports are limited and will be allocated on a first-come-first-served basis.

Brunch takes place at chic international diner CuiScene, between 12.30pm and 4.30pm. We’ve hooked you up with a house beverage package and house music soundtrack. And if your favourite flavours are a taste for adventure, our friends at TEPfactor will be back with two more opportunities to flex brain and braun.

There’s a multi-venue after brunch party from 4.30pm onwards taking place between Bridges Bar, Marco’s Italian and Euro’s Fan Club. We’ll start you off with four free drinks, there’ll be happy hour prices for the majority of the rest, discounts on dinner and what time you get to bed is entirely your own business.

Saturday, June 19

There’s a bit of a lie-in for those that need it with a long laidback breakfast served at brand new restaurant, Mazaj Bab Al Bahr between 8am and 11am.

If you’re all about getting those gains in on a weekend morning, wellness warriors Volt Fitness will be throwing down a twin Boot Camp and HIIT session. Alternatively if you’re looking for a more mellow start to your day, you can join us for a relaxing 60 minute meditation session with expert practitioner Zakia Kazi.

Again, spaces are limited so get those registrations in as soon as possible.

Those time pressures don’t extend to leaving the resort however, because we’ve scored you a lazy check-out time of 2pm, and if by that point you’re still not ready for the fun to end — you can opt-in on the extension package for Dhs149 per COUPLE, which includes a pizza at Marco’s New York Italian, two drinks and a super late check out time of 6pm.

