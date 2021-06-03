You won’t brie-lieve it…

World Cheese Day is coming up on Friday June 4 and it’s the one time of year where we don’t feel guilty about knocking out some of our best (worst) cheesy puns.

We can’t think of anything feta than a day dedicated to our favourite ingredient. So, if you’re very fondue cheese, you cheddar believe you’re gonna enjoy what we have in store.

From carb-loaded feasts to decadent boards, this World Cheese Day it doesn’t matter where you go, as long as you have a gouda time.

1. Shop at Marks and Spencer

Take it cheesy with Marks & Spencer’s huge range of delicious cheeses. There are 65 options on offer in store, sourced from some of the finest producers in Europe, including 20 new cheeses recently added to the range.

Marks & Spencer, Dubai Festival City Mall, Dubai Mall, Marina Walk, Springs Souk and Yas Mall. @marksandspencerme

2. Tuck into this toastie

Eeten’s four cheese melt is the perfect dish to celebrate World Cheese Day. Made with oozy, piping hot cheese and tomato marmalade, the delicious treat will satisfy all of your cheesy cravings in one bite.

Eeten Urban Kitchen, Dubai Marina Mall, Dubai Marina, daily 8am to 10pm. Tel: (0)4 392 8604. @eeten.urban

3. Treat yourself to cheese and wine

Couqley French Bistro & Bar is inviting guests to Build Your Own Cheeseboard on June 4. For Dhs77, you’ll get to choose your favourite cheeses from the French Bistro’s selection and you’ll even get a glass of wine thrown in. Select up to five cheeses (160g) along with condiments of your choice to enjoy in the restaurant or at home.

Couqley French Bistro & Bar, Cluster A, JLT, Friday June 4, Dhs77. Tel: (0)4 514 9339. @couqleyuae

Images: Provided