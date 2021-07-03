Break the norm this weekend…

Getting tired of your usual workout routine? Why not mix it up with some fun, unusual classes taking place in Dubai? Whether you want to sweat it out on a ski slope or squat with your favourite superhero, here are three unusual workouts happening in Dubai this weekend.

Bare DXB at Ski Dubai

This Friday, Bare DXB is heading into sub-zero temperatures to host a 50-minute workout at Ski Dubai. The HIIT class will have you battling the freezing elements to challenge your mind and body in -2 degrees celsius. The session will run from 7.30am and is priced at Dhs120.

Bare DXB at Ski Dubai, Mall of the Emirates, Al Barsha, Friday July 30, 7.30am, Dhs120. Booking: app.coredirection.com

F45 at IMG Worlds of Adventure

F45 Training Dubai Motor City, Dubai Marina and Palm Jumeirah will be hosting a workout this Saturday at the world’s largest indoor theme park, IMG Worlds of Adventure. Train with the whole family amongst your favourite IMG characters and stay for a day at the park. The workout is free when you purchase a special entry price ticket to the park for Dhs175, down from Dhs325.

F45 Training, IMG Worlds of Adventure, Saturday July 31, 10am, Dhs175. linktr.ee/f45training_dubaimotorcity

Yoga in the sky at The View at The Palm

You can now do yoga every week at sky-high spot, The View at The Palm on Palm Jumeirah. The classes take place twice a week on Tuesday and Friday at 7am and are brought to you by Core Direction. The classes cost Dhs149 per person and guests will be able to practice body balance, breathing and relaxation techniques while taking in the views of Palm Jumeirah, the Arabian Gulf and Dubai’s most iconic landmarks.

Yoga in the Sky, Level 52, The View at The Palm, Palm Jumeirah, Tuesdays and Fridays 7am, Dhs149. Tel: (0)4 427 8484. theviewpalm.ae

Images: Facebook