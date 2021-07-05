Dirty burgers, done differently…

If you’ve ever been to Gaia, Carine, or Fika, you’ll have sampled the work of acclaimed Dubai chef, Izu Ani. His work is loved all over town thanks to his innovative concepts, fresh ingredients, and inability to compromise on quality.

Not content with dominating the restaurant market, Chef Izu has ventured into the competitive world of burgers, aiming to bring a new meaning to ‘dirty’ burgers, with the launch of Izu Burger. Initially only available for delivery, the new concept has plans for a physical venue in early 2022.

The menu consists of two types of burgers, trio of sliders, Izu Fries and a signature passionfruit cheesecake.

Each burger is handmade by Chef Izu, with layers of Australian Wagyu or 150-day grain fed Canadian beef, stacked with melted cheese, a signature sauce and topped with a potato bun or a soft, baguette-shaped bread.

Izu fries are described as thick wedges of potato with a crispy skin and fluffy consistency, drizzled with a spicy sauce, shavings of fresh Parmigiano-Reggiano and mixed spices.

Ending things on a sweet note, guests can enjoy a light, creamy slice of cheesecake, topped with zesty, tropical passionfruit.

Chef Izu Ani, Concept Creator of Izu Burger said, “With Izu Burger, I wanted to make juicy, tasty burgers, with clean, conscious ingredients so that we can trust in what we are putting into our bodies.

“Yes, enjoy a dirty burger, but eat one made with pure intentions and carefully sourced flavours. Make it a part of your lifestyle, without restrictions, and use the energy to fuel your next adventure.”

Izu Burger will be available exclusively on Deliveroo from 11am today, Monday July 5, with plans to open the first Izu Burger Joint in Dubai and New York in early 2022.

