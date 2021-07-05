Sponsored: Fly on over to this popular restaurant in DIFC and enjoy these offers…

Original Wings & Rings at DIFC serves up a number of chicken wing flavours and sauces that already has people flocking over to the venue. But it doesn’t stop there as the modern sports bar has deals lined up every day of the week including a brunch.

Here are 7 deals for you to check out at Original Wings & Rings

Friday and Saturday Brunch

Brunch at Original Wings and Rings runs every Friday and Saturday with wings and signature sauces on the menu and free-flowing drinks. For the soft package, it’s Dhs119, house package Dhs199 and for bubbles it’s Dhs299.

Apart from chicken wings, there are starters including nachos, onion rings, side salads and more and a selection of desserts.

Afternoon brunch runs from 1pm to 4pm and evening brunch is from 8pm to 11pm.

Going with friends? A maximum number of 10 people can sit at the table.

Saturday

If you’re not brunching, head here with your family on Saturday. You can save some dirhams as little ones under 12 can dine for free.

Sunday and Monday

Game Time Sunday and Buffalo Monday at the sports bar means guests can enjoy extended happy hours from noon to 10pm. Yes, they are screening the Euros, just book a table before you head over.

Tuesday

Celebrate the halfway mark to the weekend and chew on wings for just Dhs3 per piece. It’s valid all day long.

Wednesday

From 8pm to midnight, ladies can enjoy three complimentary house beverages.

Sunday to Thursday

If you have chicken wings on your mind at work, pop out for a business lunch. For just Dhs49 you can indulge in a two-course meal plus a drink. It runs from 12pm to 4pm.

Daily

Happy Hour runs daily from 12pm to 8pm, guests can enjoy a buy one get one free deal on selected beverages. Additionally, special prices are offered on starters and wings.

Before you head on over, make sure to book your table in advance on 050 686 7122 or 04 359 6900.

Original Wings & Rings, Level C, Liberty House, DIFC, Dubai, open daily 12pm to 1am. Tel:(0)4 359 6900. @originalwingsandrings

Images: Original Wings & Rings