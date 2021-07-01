A great idea if you love dining out but are trying to save money…

We all know that regularly dining out can get quite costly, especially when visiting top restaurants such as Nobu, Ossiano and Hakkasan. What if we told you, that you can get 25 per cent off all these restaurants and more, with Atlantis, The Palm’s new membership programme?

The Atlantis Circle app is free to download and offers UAE residents the chance to collect points each time they spend at the hotel. There are three tiers, starting with Blue and moving from Silver to Gold.

Whenever you dine at one of the outlets and use the app, you’ll accumulate points, moving you towards the next tier. Blue tier gives you 15 per cent off at all participating restaurants, and a spend of Dhs15,000 will move you up to Silver tier

Right now, UAE residents can enjoy an automatic upgrade to Silver when they join – which entitles you to 25 per cent off all of the resorts’ restaurants and bars, for up to eight people. These include celebrity chef restaurants and popular outlets, such as Nobu, Hakkasan, Bread Street Kitchen, Ossiano, Wavehouse and Ronda Locatelli.

A spend of Dhs35,000 or more will move you up to Gold tier, rewarding you with 30 per cent discount at participating restaurants, daily complimentary access to Atlantis, The Palm’s pool and beach, daily complimentary access to White Beach for up to four guests, front row seating at Ossiano, a complimentary birthday dinner, VIP Parking and seasonal gifts and hampers.

All members will also receive reward vouchers to spend in-resort as well as exclusive weekly offers and discounts. To become a member, residents can download the app from the Apple App Store or Google Play Store and follow the on-screen instructions.

For more information visit atlantis.com/atlantis-circle.