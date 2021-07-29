Get this in your calendar…

Last week, What’s On revealed the opening of a brand new dining and entertainment destination, named Cue. A cool new spot for dinner and a show, Cue Dubai has also just announced the launch of its first brunch.

From tomorrow, the new brunch will run every Friday between 1pm and 5pm, when guests will enjoy four hours of free-flowing beverages and a selection of dishes. If you’re yet to experience the live entertainment for which Cue is synonymous, you’ll get a taste of the epic show at the brunch too.

Menu highlights include homemade potato chips with a truffle dipping sauce, tuna tataki, Wagyu sliders and rock shrimp tempura. Vegetarian options include goat’s cheese pizzetta, veggie maki and watermelon salad.

Brought to you by the team behind White Dubai, Cue will have White’s resident DJs Bob Howard and DJAD on the decks throughout the brunch. Expect an eclectic mix feel good classic tunes and commercial hits across a variety of musical genres.

Live entertainment on the schedule will vary each week, when you’ll be able to see everything from aerialists, to dance shows, live singers and more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CUE Dubai (@cuedubai)

Brunch packages start from Dhs199 for soft beverages, or Dhs300 with unlimited house wine and beer, add on house spirits and cocktails for Dhs375, or champagne for Dhs485.

If, come 5pm, you’re not ready to leave the party, then stay for the after-brunch deals. For ladies it’s Dhs110 for three drink tokens, while guys will pay Dhs170 for four drink tokens – which can be redeemed on house wine, beer and cocktails. You’ll also get 30 per cent off the a la carte food menu.

Cue Dubai, Ground Floor, Sheraton Grand Hotel, Trade Centre 1, Sheikh Zayed Road, Fridays, 1pm to 5pm, from Dhs199. Tel: (0)55 455 6106. cuedubai.com