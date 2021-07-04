World's first Warner Bros. hotel on track to open in Abu Dhabi this year

It comes with direct access to the theme park…

If being home to a 1.65 million square feet Warner Bros theme park wasn’t fun and exciting enough, Abu Dhabi will be opening the world’s first Warner Bros. themed hotel this year. And by the looks of it, it could be real soon as construction on the hotel is now 90 per cent completed.

The property will be operated by Hilton under the Curio Collection by the Hilton brand. This means that not only will it be the first Warner Bros. themed hotel in the world, but it will also be the first Curio Collection hotel in Abu Dhabi.

According to real estate developer Miral, the first guestroom floors, branding and theming, as well as the ballroom, core spaces, and the building façade have been substantially completed.

Here’s what we know so far.

The hotel will be located adjacent to the Warner Bros. World Abu Dhabi theme park so once open, those who wish to stay at the hotel will be able to enjoy a complete Warner Bros. experience – yay!

The hotel will boast 257 rooms over eight levels with modern decor that celebrates Warner Bros.’ extensive film and television library.

There will also be signature Warner Bros. restaurants, a premier spa, fitness club and a shaded rooftop pool where guests can soak in the Yas Island distinctive skyline.

While all adults will be welcomed to act like kids in a candy store at the Warner Bros. hotel, there will be plenty little ones can also enjoy at the hotel. The leisure amenities include a child-friendly pool plus an indoor and outdoor Kid’s Club. Additionally, guests will also be able to check out other Yas Island attractions and experiences including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, CLYMB Abu Dhabi, and numerous world-class F&B outlets on the Island. Peter van Roden, SVP Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment stated, ‘The hotel will be a first-rate family destination inspired by the iconic WB library of film and television shows. Guests will be able to participate in all the thrills and excitement of the theme park then step inside the hotel for an experience fit for a Hollywood star.’ That’s all (for now), folks!