Sponsored: For the first time, Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort goes all-inclusive from just Dhs1,250…

All-inclusive hotels are great: no need to feel guilty about spoiling yourself with an extra cocktail or a lavish dinner and no worrying about hidden extras. Thankfully, Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort and Spa has launched an exciting new all-inclusive package where you can enjoy all the best that this beautiful resort has to offer without having to worry about the final bill.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort is wrapped up in the charming garden-greens of Abu Dhabi Golf Club, and the grounds boast an expansive lagoon pool that’s just perfect for daytime lounging. You can enjoy serene countryside scenes from the resort’s large modern rooms and make the most of cheat day at a range of top-drawer dining outlets.

What’s included in the all-inclusive package?

This summer, Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort and Spa launches two exciting all-inclusive packages featuring a one-night stay in a deluxe room for two guests, a full English breakfast in Fairways, a three-course set menu lunch, which may be enjoyed by the pool, in The Lounge or Retreat, dinner buffet in Fairways, and unlimited beverages throughout the day until 11pm.

Guests wanting to purchase an all-inclusive package have the choice of either a soft package, which includes soft drinks, fresh juices and mocktails, or guests may opt for the premium package, which includes Westin’s house favourites.

How much is it?

Weekdays: Dhs1,250 (soft package); Dhs1,365 (premium package).

Weekends: Dhs1,350(soft package); Dhs1,465 (premium package).

An additional supplement of Dhs200 net per child for kids 7 to 12 years. Kids 6 years and below stay free.

(The above rates are for two guests per room per night and are inclusive of all taxes and service fees).

Use the code: ICP

The all-inclusive package promotion runs from July 1 to August 30, 2021.

Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa. Tel: (0)2.616.9999. Use the code: ICP westinabudhabigolfresort.com.