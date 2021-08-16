Learn about wine, sample 40 varieties, and enjoy grazing boards of cheese and charcuterie at this year’s Vine Trail created by The Tasting Class…

Oenophiles listen up: A brilliant wine-tasting event is headed to the city, giving you a chance to sample up to 40 different wines from around the world.

Taking place on Friday August 27, The Vine Trail created by The Tasting Class features two sessions to choose from: 1pm to 5pm or 7pm to 11pm. The event will be held at The Arena in Phileas Fogg’s, where you and your mates can relax from the comfort of your own table while a team of sommeliers come to you with a selection of incredible wines to taste.

Hosted by The Tasting Class, the event will have wine experts who will teach you everything you know about tasting wine, where the wine is from and plenty more fascinating information. You’ll get to try a huge range of wines on the day, and learn about them along the way.

Tickets to the four-hour Vine Trail event are priced at Dhs295, which includes a selection of sharing nibbles and 15 vouchers to be used as ‘wine currency’ for the day. Each voucher will give you a 75ml glass of wine (working out at a total of 1.5 bottles per person), while some of the more special wines will cost you two vouchers.

If you’d like to purchase additional vouchers once yours are gone, it’ll be Dhs100 for five more.

Pre-allocated seating will be arranged based on tickets within a single booking. So, if you and three of your friends want to be seated together, you’ll need to book four tickets all together.

If your love for all things wine is still not fully satiated, you can check out two other events bookending The Vine Trail: a blind tasting challenge on August 26 and a Spanish picnic on August 28.

To find out more about the event, or to book your tickets, visit thevinetrail.thetastingclass.com.

The Vine Trail by The Tasting Class, Phileas Fogg’s, Montgomerie Golf Course, Friday August 27, 1pm to 5pm or 7pm to 11pm, Dhs295. thevinetrail.thetastingclass.com