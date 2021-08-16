First look: It joins a throng of brilliant independent restaurants at The Pointe…

There’s always a new restaurant or two opening in Dubai which means dinner plans can always be varied. If you’re on the hunt for a new dining spot, check out Alaca – the brand new Mediterranean-Turkish restaurant that has just opened at The Pointe, Palm Jumeirah.

The restaurant has opened in a soft phase today, August 16, and will be open from 9am to 1am daily. Currently, only soft drinks including signature mocktails, smoothies, non-alcoholic wines, non-alcoholic sparkling and classic cocktails. An alcohol license is expected in the next few weeks.

Dishes served will have a fine dining flair and beautiful presentation. Cuisine will be mostly Mediterranean with Turkish influences. The restaurant is inspired by ‘the colour of the people living in Anatoli’, with recipes and methods of cooking passed down by generations.

As well as dinner, there is set to be chef shows and entertainment once the venue is fully open. Of course, the beauty of top tourist and resident destination, The Pointe, is that from every restaurant you can see the magnificent fountain shows that happen every evening.

The aesthetics of Alaca are simple and chic, with earthy Mediterranean woods and a huge tree set in a clay pot. As well as indoor seating, you’ll also find a terrace to make the most of the fountain shows. The fountain show takes place every half hour from 7pm right up until 1am.

Alaca, The Pointe, West Side, Palm Jumeirah, Dubai, 9am to 1am daily. @alacadubai

